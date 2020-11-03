ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Carlos Gimenez wins House seat over Rep. Mucarsel-Powell

The Associated Press

November 3, 2020, 10:17 PM

Republican Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has won a Florida seat in the U.S. House, defeating a single-term Democrat.

Gimenez, a former firefighter, prevailed over Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in a district that stretches from the Miami suburbs to Key West. The seat has swung back and forth between Democrats and Republicans for several elections.

Gimenez has made restoring the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic one of his top campaign issues. Mucarsel-Powell, who is originally from Ecuador, also stressed recovery from the pandemic as a major priority.

