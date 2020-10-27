Trump administration proposes reversal of homeless policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new federal plan to end homelessness released last week by the Trump administration calls for a…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new federal plan to end homelessness released last week by the Trump administration calls for a reversal of Obama-era “housing first” policies.

The plan, released Oct. 19, is the first from the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness since President Donald Trump fired its executive director last year and replaced him with Robert G. Marbut Jr., a former government consultant who has recommended homeless support systems that rely on the threat of jail to push homeless people off the street and into shelters.

The agency report says that despite an increase in federal spending on subsidized housing first programs, homelessness rates have continued to increase.

