Judge says government’s suit over Bolton book can proceed

The Associated Press

October 1, 2020, 11:56 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration can move forward with its lawsuit against former national security adviser John Bolton over that his tell-all book, which officials say contains classified information.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth denied Bolton’s request to dismiss the suit. The ruling came one week after Lamberth heard arguments in the case.

