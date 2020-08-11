US-GOP-House-All,100

Connecticut – District 1 0 of 135 precincts – 0 percent -Open Mary Fay, 0 – 0 percent Jim Griffin,…

Connecticut – District 1

0 of 135 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Mary Fay, 0 – 0 percent

Jim Griffin, 0 – 0 percent

Connecticut – District 2

0 of 145 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Thomas Gilmer, 0 – 0 percent

Justin Anderson, 0 – 0 percent

Connecticut – District 3

-Open

Margaret Streicker, Uncontested

Connecticut – District 4

-Open

Jonathan Riddle, Uncontested

Connecticut – District 5

-Open

David Sullivan, Uncontested

Minnesota – District 1

Jim Hagedorn (i), Uncontested

Minnesota – District 2

-Open

Tyler Kistner, Uncontested

Minnesota – District 3

0 of 249 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Leslie Davis, 0 – 0 percent

Kendall Qualls, 0 – 0 percent

Minnesota – District 4

0 of 225 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Sia Lo, 0 – 0 percent

Gene Rechtzigel, 0 – 0 percent

Minnesota – District 5

0 of 238 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Dalia Al-Aqidi, 0 – 0 percent

Lacy Johnson, 0 – 0 percent

Danielle Stella, 0 – 0 percent

Minnesota – District 6

0 of 281 precincts – 0 percent

Tom Emmer (i), 0 – 0 percent

Patrick Munro, 0 – 0 percent

Minnesota – District 7

0 of 1,329 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Noel Collis, 0 – 0 percent

Michelle Fischbach, 0 – 0 percent

Dave Hughes, 0 – 0 percent

William Louwagie, 0 – 0 percent

Jayesun Sherman, 0 – 0 percent

Minnesota – District 8

0 of 802 precincts – 0 percent

Pete Stauber (i), 0 – 0 percent

Harry Welty, 0 – 0 percent

Vermont – District 1

0 of 275 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Miriam Berry, 0 – 0 percent

Jimmy Rodriguez, 0 – 0 percent

Justin Tuthill, 0 – 0 percent

Anya Tynio, 0 – 0 percent

Wisconsin – District 1

Bryan Steil (i), Uncontested

Wisconsin – District 2

-Open

Peter Theron, Uncontested

Wisconsin – District 3

0 of 603 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Jessi Ebben, 0 – 0 percent

Derrick Van Orden, 0 – 0 percent

Wisconsin – District 4

0 of 367 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Tim Rogers, 0 – 0 percent

Cindy Werner, 0 – 0 percent

Wisconsin – District 5

0 of 353 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Cliff DeTemple, 0 – 0 percent

Scott Fitzgerald, 0 – 0 percent

Wisconsin – District 6

Glenn Grothman (i), Uncontested

Wisconsin – District 7

Tom Tiffany (i), Uncontested

Wisconsin – District 8

Mike Gallagher (i), Uncontested

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.