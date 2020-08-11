US-GOP-House-All,100

Connecticut – District 1
0 of 135 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Mary Fay, 0 – 0 percent
Jim Griffin, 0 – 0 percent
Connecticut – District 2
0 of 145 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Thomas Gilmer, 0 – 0 percent
Justin Anderson, 0 – 0 percent
Connecticut – District 3
-Open
Margaret Streicker, Uncontested
Connecticut – District 4
-Open
Jonathan Riddle, Uncontested
Connecticut – District 5
-Open
David Sullivan, Uncontested
Minnesota – District 1
Jim Hagedorn (i), Uncontested
Minnesota – District 2
-Open
Tyler Kistner, Uncontested
Minnesota – District 3
0 of 249 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Leslie Davis, 0 – 0 percent
Kendall Qualls, 0 – 0 percent
Minnesota – District 4
0 of 225 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Sia Lo, 0 – 0 percent
Gene Rechtzigel, 0 – 0 percent
Minnesota – District 5
0 of 238 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Dalia Al-Aqidi, 0 – 0 percent
Lacy Johnson, 0 – 0 percent
Danielle Stella, 0 – 0 percent
Minnesota – District 6
0 of 281 precincts – 0 percent
Tom Emmer (i), 0 – 0 percent
Patrick Munro, 0 – 0 percent
Minnesota – District 7
0 of 1,329 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Noel Collis, 0 – 0 percent
Michelle Fischbach, 0 – 0 percent
Dave Hughes, 0 – 0 percent
William Louwagie, 0 – 0 percent
Jayesun Sherman, 0 – 0 percent
Minnesota – District 8
0 of 802 precincts – 0 percent
Pete Stauber (i), 0 – 0 percent
Harry Welty, 0 – 0 percent
Vermont – District 1
0 of 275 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Miriam Berry, 0 – 0 percent
Jimmy Rodriguez, 0 – 0 percent
Justin Tuthill, 0 – 0 percent
Anya Tynio, 0 – 0 percent
Wisconsin – District 1
Bryan Steil (i), Uncontested
Wisconsin – District 2
-Open
Peter Theron, Uncontested
Wisconsin – District 3
0 of 603 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Jessi Ebben, 0 – 0 percent
Derrick Van Orden, 0 – 0 percent
Wisconsin – District 4
0 of 367 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Tim Rogers, 0 – 0 percent
Cindy Werner, 0 – 0 percent
Wisconsin – District 5
0 of 353 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Cliff DeTemple, 0 – 0 percent
Scott Fitzgerald, 0 – 0 percent
Wisconsin – District 6
Glenn Grothman (i), Uncontested
Wisconsin – District 7
Tom Tiffany (i), Uncontested
Wisconsin – District 8
Mike Gallagher (i), Uncontested
