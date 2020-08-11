US-Dem-House-All,100

Connecticut – District 1
John Larson (i), Uncontested
Connecticut – District 2
Joe Courtney (i), Uncontested
Connecticut – District 3
Rosa DeLauro (i), Uncontested
Connecticut – District 4
Jim Himes (i), Uncontested
Connecticut – District 5
Jahana Hayes (i), Uncontested
Minnesota – District 1
-Open
Dan Feehan, Uncontested
Minnesota – District 2
Angie Craig (i), Uncontested
Minnesota – District 3
0 of 249 precincts – 0 percent
Dean Phillips (i), 0 – 0 percent
Cole Young, 0 – 0 percent
Minnesota – District 4
0 of 225 precincts – 0 percent
Betty McCollum (i), 0 – 0 percent
Tiffini Flynn Forslund, 0 – 0 percent
Alberder Gillespie, 0 – 0 percent
Reid Rossell, 0 – 0 percent
David Sandbeck, 0 – 0 percent
Minnesota – District 5
0 of 238 precincts – 0 percent
Ilhan Omar (i), 0 – 0 percent
Les Lester, 0 – 0 percent
John Mason, 0 – 0 percent
Antone Melton-Meaux, 0 – 0 percent
Daniel McCarthy, 0 – 0 percent
Minnesota – District 6
-Open
Tawnja Zahradka, Uncontested
Minnesota – District 7
0 of 1,329 precincts – 0 percent
Collin Peterson (i), 0 – 0 percent
Stephen Emery, 0 – 0 percent
Alycia Gruenhagen, 0 – 0 percent
Minnesota – District 8
-Open
Quinn Nystrom, Uncontested
Vermont – District 1
0 of 275 precincts – 0 percent
Ralph Corbo, 0 – 0 percent
Peter Welch (i), 0 – 0 percent
Wisconsin – District 1
0 of 368 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Josh Pade, 0 – 0 percent
Roger Polack, 0 – 0 percent
Wisconsin – District 2
Mark Pocan (i), Uncontested
Wisconsin – District 3
0 of 603 precincts – 0 percent
Ron Kind (i), 0 – 0 percent
Mark Neumann, 0 – 0 percent
Wisconsin – District 4
Gwen Moore (i), Uncontested
Wisconsin – District 5
-Open
Tom Palzewicz, Uncontested
Wisconsin – District 6
0 of 428 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Michael Beardsley, 0 – 0 percent
Matthew Boor, 0 – 0 percent
Jessica King, 0 – 0 percent
Wisconsin – District 7
-Open
Tricia Zunker, Uncontested
Wisconsin – District 8
-Open
Amanda Stuck, Uncontested
