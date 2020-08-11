US-Dem-House-All,100

Connecticut – District 1 John Larson (i), Uncontested Connecticut – District 2 Joe Courtney (i), Uncontested Connecticut – District 3…

Connecticut – District 1

John Larson (i), Uncontested

Connecticut – District 2

Joe Courtney (i), Uncontested

Connecticut – District 3

Rosa DeLauro (i), Uncontested

Connecticut – District 4

Jim Himes (i), Uncontested

Connecticut – District 5

Jahana Hayes (i), Uncontested

Minnesota – District 1

-Open

Dan Feehan, Uncontested

Minnesota – District 2

Angie Craig (i), Uncontested

Minnesota – District 3

0 of 249 precincts – 0 percent

Dean Phillips (i), 0 – 0 percent

Cole Young, 0 – 0 percent

Minnesota – District 4

0 of 225 precincts – 0 percent

Betty McCollum (i), 0 – 0 percent

Tiffini Flynn Forslund, 0 – 0 percent

Alberder Gillespie, 0 – 0 percent

Reid Rossell, 0 – 0 percent

David Sandbeck, 0 – 0 percent

Minnesota – District 5

0 of 238 precincts – 0 percent

Ilhan Omar (i), 0 – 0 percent

Les Lester, 0 – 0 percent

John Mason, 0 – 0 percent

Antone Melton-Meaux, 0 – 0 percent

Daniel McCarthy, 0 – 0 percent

Minnesota – District 6

-Open

Tawnja Zahradka, Uncontested

Minnesota – District 7

0 of 1,329 precincts – 0 percent

Collin Peterson (i), 0 – 0 percent

Stephen Emery, 0 – 0 percent

Alycia Gruenhagen, 0 – 0 percent

Minnesota – District 8

-Open

Quinn Nystrom, Uncontested

Vermont – District 1

0 of 275 precincts – 0 percent

Ralph Corbo, 0 – 0 percent

Peter Welch (i), 0 – 0 percent

Wisconsin – District 1

0 of 368 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Josh Pade, 0 – 0 percent

Roger Polack, 0 – 0 percent

Wisconsin – District 2

Mark Pocan (i), Uncontested

Wisconsin – District 3

0 of 603 precincts – 0 percent

Ron Kind (i), 0 – 0 percent

Mark Neumann, 0 – 0 percent

Wisconsin – District 4

Gwen Moore (i), Uncontested

Wisconsin – District 5

-Open

Tom Palzewicz, Uncontested

Wisconsin – District 6

0 of 428 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Michael Beardsley, 0 – 0 percent

Matthew Boor, 0 – 0 percent

Jessica King, 0 – 0 percent

Wisconsin – District 7

-Open

Tricia Zunker, Uncontested

Wisconsin – District 8

-Open

Amanda Stuck, Uncontested

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.