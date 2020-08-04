CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US nears 5 million virus cases | Urgency grows on federal COVID-19 relief | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Trump hosts swearing-in of first Black Air Force chief

The Associated Press

August 4, 2020, 5:24 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump hosted the swearing-in of the first Black Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, in an Oval Office ceremony Tuesday.

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to Brown, who was confirmed by the Senate in June in a 98-0 vote. Trump called the moment “special” and praised Brown, saying, “You’ve had an incredible career and this is a capper.” He added it was an “amazing achievement” and an “incredible occasion.”

Brown told Trump, “It is a distinct honor for me to have this opportunity.” He assumes the post later this week.

