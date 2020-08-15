CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Maryland governor’s aide, agency defend severance payout

The Associated Press

August 15, 2020, 11:47 PM

BALTIMORE — The new chief of staff for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and an independent state environmental agency are defending a $234,000 payout he received as he left his previous post.

Roy McGrath wrote in a Facebook post that the severance approved by the board of the Maryland Environmental Service in May is “a standard business practice.”

McGrath became chief of staff in June.

The agency said on Saturday the payment was “a well-earned compensation package” for the agency’s best financial and operational year ever.

The Baltimore Sun first reported about the payout, which led state lawmakers to demand hearings on the details.

