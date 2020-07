US-GOP-House-All,100

New Jersey – District 1 -Open Claire Gustafson, Uncontested New Jersey – District 2 0 of 523 precincts – 0…

New Jersey – District 1

-Open

Claire Gustafson, Uncontested

New Jersey – District 2

0 of 523 precincts – 0 percent

Robert Patterson, 0 – 0 percent

Jeff Van Drew (i), 0 – 0 percent

New Jersey – District 3

0 of 571 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Kate Gibbs, 0 – 0 percent

David Richter, 0 – 0 percent

New Jersey – District 4

0 of 530 precincts – 0 percent

Alter Richter, 0 – 0 percent

Christopher Smith (i), 0 – 0 percent

New Jersey – District 5

0 of 493 precincts – 0 percent -Open

James Baldini, 0 – 0 percent

Hector Castillo, 0 – 0 percent

John McCann, 0 – 0 percent

Frank Pallotta, 0 – 0 percent

New Jersey – District 7

0 of 639 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Raafat Barsoom, 0 – 0 percent

Thomas Kean Jr., 0 – 0 percent

Tom Phillips, 0 – 0 percent

New Jersey – District 8

-Open

Jason Mushnick, Uncontested

New Jersey – District 9

0 of 423 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Billy Prempeh, 0 – 0 percent

Timothy Walsh, 0 – 0 percent

New Jersey – District 10

-Open

Jennifer Zinone, Uncontested

New Jersey – District 11

-Open

Rosemary Becchi, Uncontested

New Jersey – District 12

-Open

Mark Razzoli, Uncontested

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.