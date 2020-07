US-Dem-House-All,100

New Jersey – District 1 Donald Norcross (i), Uncontested New Jersey – District 2 0 of 523 precincts – 0…

New Jersey – District 1

Donald Norcross (i), Uncontested

New Jersey – District 2

0 of 523 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Brigid Callahan Harrison, 0 – 0 percent

Will Cunningham, 0 – 0 percent

John Francis, 0 – 0 percent

Amy Kennedy, 0 – 0 percent

Robert Turkavage, 0 – 0 percent

New Jersey – District 3

Andy Kim (i), Uncontested

New Jersey – District 4

0 of 530 precincts – 0 percent -Open

David Applefield, 0 – 0 percent

Christine Conforti, 0 – 0 percent

Stephanie Schmid, 0 – 0 percent

New Jersey – District 5

0 of 493 precincts – 0 percent

Josh Gottheimer (i), 0 – 0 percent

Arati Kreibich, 0 – 0 percent

New Jersey – District 6

0 of 533 precincts – 0 percent

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, 0 – 0 percent

Russell Cirincione, 0 – 0 percent

Frank Pallone (i), 0 – 0 percent

New Jersey – District 7

Tom Malinowski (i), Uncontested

New Jersey – District 8

0 of 451 precincts – 0 percent

Hector Oseguera, 0 – 0 percent

Will Sheehan, 0 – 0 percent

Albio Sires (i), 0 – 0 percent

New Jersey – District 9

0 of 423 precincts – 0 percent

Alpaslan Basaran, 0 – 0 percent

Bill Pascrell (i), 0 – 0 percent

Zinovia Spezakis, 0 – 0 percent

New Jersey – District 10

0 of 551 precincts – 0 percent

John Flora, 0 – 0 percent

Eugene Mazo, 0 – 0 percent

Donald Payne Jr. (i), 0 – 0 percent

New Jersey – District 11

Mikie Sherrill (i), Uncontested

New Jersey – District 12

0 of 544 precincts – 0 percent

Lisa McCormick, 0 – 0 percent

Bonnie Watson Coleman (i), 0 – 0 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.