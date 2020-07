PP-GOP-Delg-All,100

Alabama – Primary 2,280 of 2,281 precincts – 99 percent 50 of 0 Delegates allocated Donald Trump 50 – 0…

Alabama – Primary

2,280 of 2,281 precincts – 99 percent

50 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 50 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Alaska – Caucus

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

29 of 29 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 29 – 100 percent

Arizona – Primary

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

54 of 57 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 54 – 94 percent

Arkansas – Primary

2,570 of 2,570 precincts – 100 percent

40 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 40 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

California – Primary

19,916 of 20,346 precincts – 98 percent

172 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 172 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente 0 – 0 percent

Robert Ardini 0 – 0 percent

Zoltan Istvan 0 – 0 percent

Matthew Matern 0 – 0 percent

Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Colorado – Primary

2,608 of 3,219 precincts – 81 percent

37 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 37 – 0 percent

Robert Ardini 0 – 0 percent

Zoltan Istvan 0 – 0 percent

Matthew Matern 0 – 0 percent

Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Delaware – Primary

434 of 435 precincts – 99 percent

16 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 16 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente 0 – 0 percent

District of Columbia – Primary

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

19 of 19 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 19 – 100 percent

Florida – Primary

5,894 of 5,894 precincts – 100 percent

122 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 122 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente 0 – 0 percent

Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Georgia – Primary

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

76 of 76 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 76 – 100 percent

Hawaii – Caucus

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

19 of 19 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 19 – 100 percent

Idaho – Primary

961 of 961 precincts – 100 percent

32 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 32 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente 0 – 0 percent

Bob Ely 0 – 0 percent

Matthew Matern 0 – 0 percent

Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Illinois – Primary

10,101 of 10,114 precincts – 99 percent

67 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 67 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente 0 – 0 percent

Indiana – Primary

5,107 of 5,107 precincts – 100 percent

58 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 58 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Iowa – Caucus

1,765 of 1,765 precincts – 100 percent

40 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 39 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 1 – 0 percent

Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent

Others 0 – 0 percent

Kansas – Caucus

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

12 of 39 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 12 – 30 percent

Kentucky – Primary

3,685 of 3,685 precincts – 100 percent

46 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 46 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 percent

Louisiana – Primary

3,934 of 3,934 precincts – 100 percent

46 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 46 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente 0 – 0 percent

Bob Ely 0 – 0 percent

Matthew Matern 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Maine – Primary

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

22 of 22 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 22 – 100 percent

Maryland – Primary

1,513 of 1,991 precincts – 76 percent

38 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 38 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Massachusetts – Primary

2,171 of 2,173 precincts – 99 percent

41 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 41 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente 0 – 0 percent

Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

No Preference 0 – 0 percent

Michigan – Primary

4,943 of 4,943 precincts – 100 percent

73 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 73 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 percent

Mark Sanford 0 – 0 percent

Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Minnesota – Primary

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

39 of 39 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 39 – 100 percent

Mississippi – Primary

1,768 of 1,768 precincts – 100 percent

40 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 40 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Missouri – Primary

3,653 of 3,653 precincts – 100 percent

54 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 54 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 percent

Bob Ely 0 – 0 percent

Matthew Matern 0 – 0 percent

Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Montana – Primary

657 of 669 precincts – 98 percent

27 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 27 – 0 percent

No Preference 0 – 0 percent

Nebraska – Primary

1,405 of 1,405 precincts – 100 percent

36 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 36 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Nevada – Caucus

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

25 of 25 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 25 – 100 percent

New Hampshire – Primary

301 of 301 precincts – 100 percent

22 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 22 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente 0 – 0 percent

Robert Ardini 0 – 0 percent

President Boddie 0 – 0 percent

Stephen Comley 0 – 0 percent

Bob Ely 0 – 0 percent

Larry Horn 0 – 0 percent

Zoltan Istvan 0 – 0 percent

Rick Kraft 0 – 0 percent

Star Locke 0 – 0 percent

Matthew Matern 0 – 0 percent

Mary Maxwell 0 – 0 percent

Eric Merrill 0 – 0 percent

William Murphy 0 – 0 percent

Juan Payne 0 – 0 percent

Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Total Write-ins 0 – 0 percent

New Jersey – Primary

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

49 of 49 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 49 – 100 percent

New Mexico – Primary

1,924 of 1,924 precincts – 100 percent

22 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 22 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 percent

New York – Primary

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

94 of 94 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 94 – 100 percent

North Carolina – Primary

2,670 of 2,670 precincts – 100 percent

71 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 71 – 0 percent

Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

No Preference 0 – 0 percent

North Dakota – Caucus

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

29 of 29 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 29 – 100 percent

Ohio – Primary

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

82 of 82 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 82 – 100 percent

Oklahoma – Primary

1,948 of 1,948 precincts – 100 percent

43 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 43 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente 0 – 0 percent

Bob Ely 0 – 0 percent

Zoltan Istvan 0 – 0 percent

Matthew Matern 0 – 0 percent

Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent

Oregon – Primary

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

28 of 28 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 28 – 100 percent

Pennsylvania – Primary

9,151 of 9,162 precincts – 99 percent

34 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 34 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Rhode Island – Primary

49 of 49 precincts – 100 percent

19 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 19 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente 0 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

South Dakota – Primary

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

29 of 29 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 29 – 100 percent

Tennessee – Primary

1,929 of 1,962 precincts – 98 percent

58 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 58 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 percent

Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Texas – Primary

5,569 of 5,569 precincts – 100 percent

117 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 117 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente 0 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 percent

Bob Ely 0 – 0 percent

Zoltan Istvan 0 – 0 percent

Matthew Matern 0 – 0 percent

Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Utah – Primary

2,402 of 2,610 precincts – 92 percent

40 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 40 – 0 percent

Robert Ardini 0 – 0 percent

Bob Ely 0 – 0 percent

Matthew Matern 0 – 0 percent

Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Vermont – Primary

275 of 275 precincts – 100 percent

17 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 17 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Washington – Primary

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

43 of 43 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 43 – 100 percent

West Virginia – Primary

1,750 of 1,750 precincts – 100 percent

35 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 35 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente 0 – 0 percent

Bob Ely 0 – 0 percent

Matthew Matern 0 – 0 percent

Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Wisconsin – Primary

3,937 of 3,937 precincts – 100 percent

52 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 52 – 0 percent

Uninstructed 0 – 0 percent

American Samoa – Caucus

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

9 of 9 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 9 – 100 percent

Guam – Caucus

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

9 of 9 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 9 – 100 percent

Northern Mariana Islands – Caucus

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

9 of 9 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 9 – 100 percent

Puerto Rico – Primary

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

23 of 23 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 23 – 100 percent

