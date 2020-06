US-GOP-Senate-All,100

Kentucky 0 of 3,685 precincts – 0 percent Nicholas Alsager, 0 – 0 percent Paul Frangedakis, 0 – 0 percent…

Kentucky

0 of 3,685 precincts – 0 percent

Nicholas Alsager, 0 – 0 percent

Paul Frangedakis, 0 – 0 percent

Louis Grider, 0 – 0 percent

Naren James, 0 – 0 percent

Kenneth Lowndes, 0 – 0 percent

Mitch McConnell (i), 0 – 0 percent

Wesley Morgan, 0 – 0 percent

Virginia

0 of 2,575 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Alissa Baldwin, 0 – 0 percent

Daniel Gade, 0 – 0 percent

Thomas Speciale, 0 – 0 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.