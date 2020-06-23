US-GOP-House-All,100

Kentucky – District 1
James Comer (i), Uncontested
Kentucky – District 2
0 of 540 precincts – 0 percent
Kathleen Free, 0 – 0 percent
Brett Guthrie (i), 0 – 0 percent
Kentucky – District 3
0 of 608 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Mike Craven, 0 – 0 percent
Waymen Eddings, 0 – 0 percent
Rhonda Palazzo, 0 – 0 percent
Kentucky – District 4
0 of 542 precincts – 0 percent
Thomas Massie (i), 0 – 0 percent
Todd McMurtry, 0 – 0 percent
Kentucky – District 5
0 of 735 precincts – 0 percent
Harold Rogers (i), 0 – 0 percent
Gerardo Serrano, 0 – 0 percent
Kentucky – District 6
0 of 627 precincts – 0 percent
Andy Barr (i), 0 – 0 percent
Chuck Eddy, 0 – 0 percent
Geoffrey Young, 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 1
Lee Zeldin (i), Uncontested
New York – District 2
0 of 524 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Mike LiPetri, 0 – 0 percent
Andrew Garbarino, 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 3
-Open
George Santos, Uncontested
New York – District 4
0 of 652 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Douglas Tuman, 0 – 0 percent
Cindy Grosz, 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 6
-Open
Thomas Zmich, Uncontested
New York – District 7
-Open
Brian Kelly, Uncontested
New York – District 8
-Open
Garfield Wallace, Uncontested
New York – District 9
-Open
Constantine Jean-Pierre, Uncontested
New York – District 10
-Open
Cathy Bernstein, Uncontested
New York – District 11
0 of 489 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Joseph Caldarera, 0 – 0 percent
Nicole Malliotakis, 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 12
-Open
Carlos Santiago-Cano, Uncontested
New York – District 13
-Open
Lovelynn Gwinn, Uncontested
New York – District 14
-Open
John Cummings, Uncontested
New York – District 15
-Open
Orlando Molina, Uncontested
New York – District 17
0 of 398 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Maureen McArdle Schulman, 0 – 0 percent
Yehudis Gottesfeld, 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 18
-Open
Chele C. Farley, Uncontested
New York – District 19
0 of 330 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Ola Hawatmeh, 0 – 0 percent
Kyle Van De Water, 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 20
-Open
Elizabeth Joy, Uncontested
New York – District 21
Elise Stefanik (i), Uncontested
New York – District 22
0 of 484 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Claudia Tenney, 0 – 0 percent
George Phillips, 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 23
Tom Reed (i), Uncontested
New York – District 24
John Katko (i), Uncontested
New York – District 25
-Open
George Mitris, Uncontested
New York – District 26
-Open
Ricky Donovan, Uncontested
New York – District 27
0 of 313 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Stefan Mychajliw, 0 – 0 percent
Beth Parlato, 0 – 0 percent
Chris Jacobs, 0 – 0 percent
Virginia – District 1
Robert Wittman (i), Uncontested
Virginia – District 2
0 of 183 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Jarome Bell, 0 – 0 percent
Ben Loyola, 0 – 0 percent
Scott Taylor, 0 – 0 percent
Virginia – District 3
0 of 207 precincts – 0 percent -Open
John Collick, 0 – 0 percent
J. H. Downs, 0 – 0 percent
George Yacus, 0 – 0 percent
Virginia – District 6
Ben Cline (i), Uncontested
Virginia – District 9
Morgan Griffith (i), Uncontested
