US-GOP-House-All,100

Georgia – District 1

0 of 224 precincts – 0 percent

Buddy Carter (i), 0 – 0 percent

Danny Merritt, 0 – 0 percent

Ken Yasger, 0 – 0 percent

Georgia – District 2

0 of 216 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Vivian Childs, 0 – 0 percent

Don Cole, 0 – 0 percent

Georgia – District 3

Drew Ferguson (i), Uncontested

Georgia – District 4

-Open

Johsie Ezammudeen, Uncontested

Georgia – District 5

-Open

Angela Stanton-King, Uncontested

Georgia – District 6

0 of 200 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Mykel Barthelemy, 0 – 0 percent

Karen Handel, 0 – 0 percent

Blake Harbin, 0 – 0 percent

Joe Profit, 0 – 0 percent

Paulette Smith, 0 – 0 percent

Georgia – District 7

0 of 127 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Lisa Babbage, 0 – 0 percent

Mark Gonsalves, 0 – 0 percent

Lynne Homrich, 0 – 0 percent

Zachary Kennemore, 0 – 0 percent

Rich McCormick, 0 – 0 percent

Renee Unterman, 0 – 0 percent

Eugene Yu, 0 – 0 percent

Georgia – District 8

0 of 205 precincts – 0 percent

Vance Dean, 0 – 0 percent

Danny Ellyson, 0 – 0 percent

Austin Scott (i), 0 – 0 percent

Georgia – District 9

0 of 168 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Michael Boggus, 0 – 0 percent

Paul Broun, 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Clyde, 0 – 0 percent

Matt Gurtler, 0 – 0 percent

Maria Strickland, 0 – 0 percent

Kevin Tanner, 0 – 0 percent

Ethan Underwood, 0 – 0 percent

Kellie Weeks, 0 – 0 percent

John Wilkinson, 0 – 0 percent

Georgia – District 10

Jody Hice (i), Uncontested

Georgia – District 11

Barry Loudermilk (i), Uncontested

Georgia – District 12

Rick Allen (i), Uncontested

Georgia – District 13

0 of 179 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Caesar Gonzales, 0 – 0 percent

Becky Hites, 0 – 0 percent

Georgia – District 14

0 of 152 precincts – 0 percent -Open

John Barge, 0 – 0 percent

Ben Bullock, 0 – 0 percent

Kevin Cooke, 0 – 0 percent

John Cowan, 0 – 0 percent

Clayton Fuller, 0 – 0 percent

Marjorie Greene, 0 – 0 percent

Andy Gunther, 0 – 0 percent

Bill Hembree, 0 – 0 percent

Matt Laughridge, 0 – 0 percent

Nevada – District 1

0 of 312 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Joyce Bentley, 0 – 0 percent

Josh Elliott, 0 – 0 percent

Eddie Hamilton, 0 – 0 percent

Citlaly Larios-Elias, 0 – 0 percent

Nevada – District 2

0 of 764 precincts – 0 percent

Mark Amodei (i), 0 – 0 percent

Joel Beck, 0 – 0 percent

Jesse Hurley, 0 – 0 percent

Nevada – District 3

0 of 428 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Brian Nadell, 0 – 0 percent

Cory Newberry, 0 – 0 percent

Mindy Robinson, 0 – 0 percent

Dan Rodimer, 0 – 0 percent

Dan Schwartz, 0 – 0 percent

Victor Willert, 0 – 0 percent

Nevada – District 4

0 of 479 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Rosalie Bingham, 0 – 0 percent

Leo Blundo, 0 – 0 percent

Jim Marchant, 0 – 0 percent

Charles Navarro, 0 – 0 percent

Sam Peters, 0 – 0 percent

Randi Reed, 0 – 0 percent

Lisa Sutton, 0 – 0 percent

Rebecca Wood, 0 – 0 percent

North Dakota – District 1

Kelly Armstrong (i), Uncontested

South Carolina – District 1

0 of 365 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Chris Cox, 0 – 0 percent

Kathy Landing, 0 – 0 percent

Nancy Mace, 0 – 0 percent

Brad Mole, 0 – 0 percent

South Carolina – District 2

0 of 294 precincts – 0 percent

Michael Bishop, 0 – 0 percent

Joe Wilson (i), 0 – 0 percent

South Carolina – District 3

Jeff Duncan (i), Uncontested

South Carolina – District 4

William Timmons (i), Uncontested

South Carolina – District 5

Ralph Norman (i), Uncontested

South Carolina – District 6

-Open

John McCollum, Uncontested

South Carolina – District 7

Tom Rice (i), Uncontested

West Virginia – District 1

David McKinley (i), Uncontested

West Virginia – District 2

0 of 549 precincts – 0 percent

Matthew Hahn, 0 – 0 percent

Alex Mooney (i), 0 – 0 percent

West Virginia – District 3

0 of 612 precincts – 0 percent

Carol Miller (i), 0 – 0 percent

Russell Siegel, 0 – 0 percent

