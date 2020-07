US-Dem-Senate-All,100

Kentucky 3,685 of 3,685 precincts – 100 percent -Open Jimmy Ausbrooks, 3,629 – 1 percent Charles Booker, 231,888 – 43…

Kentucky

3,685 of 3,685 precincts – 100 percent -Open

Jimmy Ausbrooks, 3,629 – 1 percent

Charles Booker, 231,888 – 43 percent

Mike Broihier, 27,175 – 5 percent

Maggie Jo Hilliard, 6,224 – 1 percent

Andrew Maynard, 5,974 – 1 percent

x-Amy McGrath, 247,037 – 45 percent

Eric Rothmuller, 2,995 – 1 percent

John Sharpensteen, 2,992 – 1 percent

Bennie Smith, 5,040 – 1 percent

Mary Ann Tobin, 11,108 – 2 percent

Virginia

x-Mark Warner (i), Uncontested

