US-Dem-Senate-All,100

Georgia 0 of 2,642 precincts – 0 percent -Open Sarah Riggs Amico, 0 – 0 percent Marckeith DeJesus, 0 –…

Georgia

0 of 2,642 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Sarah Riggs Amico, 0 – 0 percent

Marckeith DeJesus, 0 – 0 percent

James Knox, 0 – 0 percent

Tricia McCracken, 0 – 0 percent

Jon Ossoff, 0 – 0 percent

Maya Smith, 0 – 0 percent

Teresa Tomlinson, 0 – 0 percent

South Carolina

-Open

Jaime Harrison, Uncontested

West Virginia

0 of 1,750 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Richard Ojeda, 0 – 0 percent

Richie Robb, 0 – 0 percent

Paula Jean Swearengin, 0 – 0 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.