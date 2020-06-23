US-Dem-House-All,100

Kentucky – District 1
-Open
James Rhodes, Uncontested
Kentucky – District 2
-Open
Hank Linderman, Uncontested
Kentucky – District 3
John Yarmuth (i), Uncontested
Kentucky – District 4
0 of 542 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Shannon Fabert, 0 – 0 percent
Alexandra Owensby, 0 – 0 percent
Kentucky – District 5
-Open
Matthew Best, Uncontested
Kentucky – District 6
0 of 627 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Josh Hicks, 0 – 0 percent
Daniel Kemph, 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 1
0 of 473 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Gregory-John Fischer, 0 – 0 percent
Bridget Fleming, 0 – 0 percent
Perry Gershon, 0 – 0 percent
Nancy Goroff, 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 2
0 of 524 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Jackie Gordon, 0 – 0 percent
Patricia M. Maher, 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 3
0 of 636 precincts – 0 percent
Michael Weinstock, 0 – 0 percent
Melanie D’Arrigo, 0 – 0 percent
Thomas Suozzi (i), 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 4
Kathleen Rice (i), Uncontested
New York – District 5
0 of 492 precincts – 0 percent
Shaniyat Chowdhury, 0 – 0 percent
Gregory Meeks (i), 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 6
0 of 462 precincts – 0 percent
Sandra Choi, 0 – 0 percent
Melquiades Gagarin, 0 – 0 percent
Grace Meng (i), 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 7
0 of 506 precincts – 0 percent
Nydia Velazquez (i), 0 – 0 percent
Paperboy Prince, 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 8
Hakeem Jeffries (i), Uncontested
New York – District 9
0 of 532 precincts – 0 percent
Isiah James, 0 – 0 percent
Chaim Deutsch, 0 – 0 percent
Adem Bunkeddeko, 0 – 0 percent
Lutchi Gayot, 0 – 0 percent
Yvette Clarke (i), 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 10
0 of 559 precincts – 0 percent
Jonathan Herzog, 0 – 0 percent
Lindsey Boylan, 0 – 0 percent
Jerrold Nadler (i), 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 11
Max Rose (i), Uncontested
New York – District 12
0 of 569 precincts – 0 percent
Suraj Patel, 0 – 0 percent
Carolyn Maloney (i), 0 – 0 percent
Peter Harrison, 0 – 0 percent
Lauren Ashcraft, 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 13
0 of 551 precincts – 0 percent
Ramon Rodriguez, 0 – 0 percent
James Keith, 0 – 0 percent
Adriano Espaillat (i), 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 14
0 of 449 precincts – 0 percent
Samuel Sloan, 0 – 0 percent
Badrun Khan, 0 – 0 percent
Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, 0 – 0 percent
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (i), 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 15
0 of 490 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Tomas Ramos, 0 – 0 percent
Samelys Lopez, 0 – 0 percent
Frangell Basora, 0 – 0 percent
Melissa Mark-Viverito, 0 – 0 percent
Michael Blake, 0 – 0 percent
Ruben Diaz Jr., 0 – 0 percent
Mark Escoffery-Bey, 0 – 0 percent
Ritchie Torres, 0 – 0 percent
Chivona Newsome, 0 – 0 percent
Ydanis A. Rodriguez, 0 – 0 percent
Julio Pabon, 0 – 0 percent
Marlene Tapper, 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 16
0 of 732 precincts – 0 percent
Christopher Fink, 0 – 0 percent
Andom Ghebreghiorgis, 0 – 0 percent
Jamaal Bowman, 0 – 0 percent
Eliot Engel (i), 0 – 0 percent
Sammy Ravelo, 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 17
0 of 398 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Catherine Parker, 0 – 0 percent
Mondaire Jones, 0 – 0 percent
Adam Schleifer, 0 – 0 percent
Allison Fine, 0 – 0 percent
Asha Castleberry, 0 – 0 percent
David Buchwald, 0 – 0 percent
Evelyn Farkas, 0 – 0 percent
David Carlucci, 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 18
Sean Patrick Maloney (i), Uncontested
New York – District 19
Antonio Delgado (i), Uncontested
New York – District 20
Paul Tonko (i), Uncontested
New York – District 21
-Open
Tedra L. Cobb, Uncontested
New York – District 22
Anthony J. Brindisi (i), Uncontested
New York – District 23
-Open
Tracy Mitrano, Uncontested
New York – District 24
0 of 297 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Francis Conole, 0 – 0 percent
Dana Balter, 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 25
0 of 120 precincts – 0 percent
Joseph Morelle (i), 0 – 0 percent
Robin Wilt, 0 – 0 percent
New York – District 26
Brian Higgins (i), Uncontested
New York – District 27
-Open
Nathan McMurray, Uncontested
Virginia – District 1
0 of 243 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Qasim Rashid, 0 – 0 percent
Lavangelene Williams, 0 – 0 percent
Virginia – District 2
Elaine Luria (i), Uncontested
Virginia – District 3
Bobby Scott (i), Uncontested
Virginia – District 4
0 of 267 precincts – 0 percent
Cazel Levine, 0 – 0 percent
Donald McEachin (i), 0 – 0 percent
Virginia – District 5
0 of 328 precincts – 0 percent -Open
R. D. Huffstetler, 0 – 0 percent
John Lesinski, 0 – 0 percent
Claire Russo, 0 – 0 percent
Cameron Webb, 0 – 0 percent
Virginia – District 7
Abigail Spanberger (i), Uncontested
Virginia – District 8
Donald Beyer (i), Uncontested
Virginia – District 10
Jennifer Wexton (i), Uncontested
Virginia – District 11
0 of 164 precincts – 0 percent
Gerry Connolly (i), 0 – 0 percent
Zainab Mohsini, 0 – 0 percent
