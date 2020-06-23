US-Dem-House-All,100

Kentucky – District 1 -Open James Rhodes, Uncontested Kentucky – District 2 -Open Hank Linderman, Uncontested Kentucky – District 3…

Kentucky – District 1

-Open

James Rhodes, Uncontested

Kentucky – District 2

-Open

Hank Linderman, Uncontested

Kentucky – District 3

John Yarmuth (i), Uncontested

Kentucky – District 4

0 of 542 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Shannon Fabert, 0 – 0 percent

Alexandra Owensby, 0 – 0 percent

Kentucky – District 5

-Open

Matthew Best, Uncontested

Kentucky – District 6

0 of 627 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Josh Hicks, 0 – 0 percent

Daniel Kemph, 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 1

0 of 473 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Gregory-John Fischer, 0 – 0 percent

Bridget Fleming, 0 – 0 percent

Perry Gershon, 0 – 0 percent

Nancy Goroff, 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 2

0 of 524 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Jackie Gordon, 0 – 0 percent

Patricia M. Maher, 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 3

0 of 636 precincts – 0 percent

Michael Weinstock, 0 – 0 percent

Melanie D’Arrigo, 0 – 0 percent

Thomas Suozzi (i), 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 4

Kathleen Rice (i), Uncontested

New York – District 5

0 of 492 precincts – 0 percent

Shaniyat Chowdhury, 0 – 0 percent

Gregory Meeks (i), 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 6

0 of 462 precincts – 0 percent

Sandra Choi, 0 – 0 percent

Melquiades Gagarin, 0 – 0 percent

Grace Meng (i), 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 7

0 of 506 precincts – 0 percent

Nydia Velazquez (i), 0 – 0 percent

Paperboy Prince, 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 8

Hakeem Jeffries (i), Uncontested

New York – District 9

0 of 532 precincts – 0 percent

Isiah James, 0 – 0 percent

Chaim Deutsch, 0 – 0 percent

Adem Bunkeddeko, 0 – 0 percent

Lutchi Gayot, 0 – 0 percent

Yvette Clarke (i), 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 10

0 of 559 precincts – 0 percent

Jonathan Herzog, 0 – 0 percent

Lindsey Boylan, 0 – 0 percent

Jerrold Nadler (i), 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 11

Max Rose (i), Uncontested

New York – District 12

0 of 569 precincts – 0 percent

Suraj Patel, 0 – 0 percent

Carolyn Maloney (i), 0 – 0 percent

Peter Harrison, 0 – 0 percent

Lauren Ashcraft, 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 13

0 of 551 precincts – 0 percent

Ramon Rodriguez, 0 – 0 percent

James Keith, 0 – 0 percent

Adriano Espaillat (i), 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 14

0 of 449 precincts – 0 percent

Samuel Sloan, 0 – 0 percent

Badrun Khan, 0 – 0 percent

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, 0 – 0 percent

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (i), 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 15

0 of 490 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Tomas Ramos, 0 – 0 percent

Samelys Lopez, 0 – 0 percent

Frangell Basora, 0 – 0 percent

Melissa Mark-Viverito, 0 – 0 percent

Michael Blake, 0 – 0 percent

Ruben Diaz Jr., 0 – 0 percent

Mark Escoffery-Bey, 0 – 0 percent

Ritchie Torres, 0 – 0 percent

Chivona Newsome, 0 – 0 percent

Ydanis A. Rodriguez, 0 – 0 percent

Julio Pabon, 0 – 0 percent

Marlene Tapper, 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 16

0 of 732 precincts – 0 percent

Christopher Fink, 0 – 0 percent

Andom Ghebreghiorgis, 0 – 0 percent

Jamaal Bowman, 0 – 0 percent

Eliot Engel (i), 0 – 0 percent

Sammy Ravelo, 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 17

0 of 398 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Catherine Parker, 0 – 0 percent

Mondaire Jones, 0 – 0 percent

Adam Schleifer, 0 – 0 percent

Allison Fine, 0 – 0 percent

Asha Castleberry, 0 – 0 percent

David Buchwald, 0 – 0 percent

Evelyn Farkas, 0 – 0 percent

David Carlucci, 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 18

Sean Patrick Maloney (i), Uncontested

New York – District 19

Antonio Delgado (i), Uncontested

New York – District 20

Paul Tonko (i), Uncontested

New York – District 21

-Open

Tedra L. Cobb, Uncontested

New York – District 22

Anthony J. Brindisi (i), Uncontested

New York – District 23

-Open

Tracy Mitrano, Uncontested

New York – District 24

0 of 297 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Francis Conole, 0 – 0 percent

Dana Balter, 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 25

0 of 120 precincts – 0 percent

Joseph Morelle (i), 0 – 0 percent

Robin Wilt, 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 26

Brian Higgins (i), Uncontested

New York – District 27

-Open

Nathan McMurray, Uncontested

Virginia – District 1

0 of 243 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Qasim Rashid, 0 – 0 percent

Lavangelene Williams, 0 – 0 percent

Virginia – District 2

Elaine Luria (i), Uncontested

Virginia – District 3

Bobby Scott (i), Uncontested

Virginia – District 4

0 of 267 precincts – 0 percent

Cazel Levine, 0 – 0 percent

Donald McEachin (i), 0 – 0 percent

Virginia – District 5

0 of 328 precincts – 0 percent -Open

R. D. Huffstetler, 0 – 0 percent

John Lesinski, 0 – 0 percent

Claire Russo, 0 – 0 percent

Cameron Webb, 0 – 0 percent

Virginia – District 7

Abigail Spanberger (i), Uncontested

Virginia – District 8

Donald Beyer (i), Uncontested

Virginia – District 10

Jennifer Wexton (i), Uncontested

Virginia – District 11

0 of 164 precincts – 0 percent

Gerry Connolly (i), 0 – 0 percent

Zainab Mohsini, 0 – 0 percent

