US-Dem-House-All,100

Georgia – District 1 0 of 224 precincts – 0 percent -Open Joyce Griggs, 0 – 0 percent Lisa Ring,…

Georgia – District 1

0 of 224 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Joyce Griggs, 0 – 0 percent

Lisa Ring, 0 – 0 percent

Barbara Seidman, 0 – 0 percent

Georgia – District 2

Sanford Bishop (i), Uncontested

Georgia – District 3

-Open

Val Almonord, Uncontested

Georgia – District 4

0 of 170 precincts – 0 percent

William Haston, 0 – 0 percent

Hank Johnson (i), 0 – 0 percent

Elaine Nietmann, 0 – 0 percent

Georgia – District 5

0 of 257 precincts – 0 percent

John Lewis (i), 0 – 0 percent

Barrington Martin, 0 – 0 percent

Georgia – District 6

Lucy McBath (i), Uncontested

Georgia – District 7

0 of 127 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Carolyn Bourdeaux, 0 – 0 percent

John Eaves, 0 – 0 percent

Nabilah Islam, 0 – 0 percent

Zahra Karinshak, 0 – 0 percent

Brenda Romero, 0 – 0 percent

Rashid Malik, 0 – 0 percent

Georgia – District 8

-Open

Lindsay Holliday, Uncontested

Georgia – District 9

0 of 168 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Devin Pandy, 0 – 0 percent

Brooke Siskin, 0 – 0 percent

Dan Wilson, 0 – 0 percent

Georgia – District 10

0 of 209 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Andrew Ferguson, 0 – 0 percent

Tabitha Johnson-Green, 0 – 0 percent

Georgia – District 11

-Open

Dana Barrett, Uncontested

Georgia – District 12

0 of 243 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Liz Johnson, 0 – 0 percent

Dan Steiner, 0 – 0 percent

Georgia – District 13

0 of 179 precincts – 0 percent

Michael Owens, 0 – 0 percent

Jannquell Peters, 0 – 0 percent

David Scott (i), 0 – 0 percent

Keisha Waites, 0 – 0 percent

Georgia – District 14

-Open

Kevin Van Ausdal, Uncontested

Nevada – District 1

0 of 312 precincts – 0 percent

Allen Rheinhart, 0 – 0 percent

Anthony Thomas, 0 – 0 percent

Dina Titus (i), 0 – 0 percent

Nevada – District 2

0 of 764 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Patricia Ackerman, 0 – 0 percent

Ed Cohen, 0 – 0 percent

Reynaldo Hernandez, 0 – 0 percent

Clint Koble, 0 – 0 percent

Ian Luetkehans, 0 – 0 percent

Steve Schiffman, 0 – 0 percent

Rick Shepherd, 0 – 0 percent

Nevada – District 3

0 of 428 precincts – 0 percent

Susie Lee (i), 0 – 0 percent

Dennis Sullivan, 0 – 0 percent

Tiffany Watson, 0 – 0 percent

Nevada – District 4

0 of 479 precincts – 0 percent

George Brucato, 0 – 0 percent

Chris Colley, 0 – 0 percent

Gabrielle D’Ayr, 0 – 0 percent

Jennifer Eason, 0 – 0 percent

Steven Horsford (i), 0 – 0 percent

Gregory Kempton, 0 – 0 percent

North Dakota – District 1

0 of 422 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Zach Raknerud, 0 – 0 percent

Roland Riemers, 0 – 0 percent

South Carolina – District 1

Joe Cunningham (i), Uncontested

South Carolina – District 2

-Open

Adair Boroughs, Uncontested

South Carolina – District 3

0 of 337 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Hosea Cleveland, 0 – 0 percent

Mark Welch, 0 – 0 percent

South Carolina – District 4

-Open

Kim Nelson, Uncontested

South Carolina – District 5

0 of 362 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Moe Brown, 0 – 0 percent

Sidney Moore, 0 – 0 percent

South Carolina – District 6

Jim Clyburn (i), Uncontested

South Carolina – District 7

0 of 321 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Melissa Watson, 0 – 0 percent

Robert Williams, 0 – 0 percent

William Williams, 0 – 0 percent

West Virginia – District 1

0 of 589 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Natalie Cline, 0 – 0 percent

Tom Payne, 0 – 0 percent

West Virginia – District 2

-Open

Cathy Kunkel, Uncontested

West Virginia – District 3

0 of 612 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Paul Davis, 0 – 0 percent

Jeff Lewis, 0 – 0 percent

Hilary Turner, 0 – 0 percent

Lacy Watson, 0 – 0 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.