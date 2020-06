US-Dem-House-All,100

Idaho – District 1 0 of 467 precincts – 0 percent -Open Staniela Nikolova, 0 – 0 percent Rudy Soto,…

Idaho – District 1

0 of 467 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Staniela Nikolova, 0 – 0 percent

Rudy Soto, 0 – 0 percent

Idaho – District 2

-Open

Aaron Swisher, Uncontested

Indiana – District 1

0 of 523 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Melissa Borom, 0 – 0 percent

Carrie Castro, 0 – 0 percent

Scott Costello, 0 – 0 percent

Antonio Daggett, 0 – 0 percent

Ryan Farrar, 0 – 0 percent

Sabrina Haake, 0 – 0 percent

John Hall, 0 – 0 percent

Jim Harper, 0 – 0 percent

Thomas McDermott, 0 – 0 percent

Wendell Mosby, 0 – 0 percent

Frank Mrvan, 0 – 0 percent

Mara Reardon, 0 – 0 percent

Jayson Reeves, 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Sylwestrowicz, 0 – 0 percent

Indiana – District 2

0 of 541 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Patricia Hackett, 0 – 0 percent

Ellen Marks, 0 – 0 percent

Indiana – District 3

0 of 575 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Chip Coldiron, 0 – 0 percent

Jean-Paul Kalonji, 0 – 0 percent

Carlos Marcano, 0 – 0 percent

Tommy Schrader, 0 – 0 percent

Indiana – District 4

0 of 595 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Benjamin Frederick, 0 – 0 percent

Joe Mackey, 0 – 0 percent

Howard Pollchik, 0 – 0 percent

Veronikka Ziol, 0 – 0 percent

Indiana – District 5

0 of 596 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Jennifer Christie, 0 – 0 percent

Christina Hale, 0 – 0 percent

Andy Jacobs, 0 – 0 percent

Ralph Spelbring, 0 – 0 percent

Dee Thornton, 0 – 0 percent

Indiana – District 6

0 of 598 precincts – 0 percent -Open

George Holland, 0 – 0 percent

Jeannine Lake, 0 – 0 percent

Barry Welsh, 0 – 0 percent

Indiana – District 7

0 of 455 precincts – 0 percent

Andre Carson (i), 0 – 0 percent

Pierre Pullins, 0 – 0 percent

Indiana – District 8

0 of 657 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Ron Drake, 0 – 0 percent

Thomasina Marsili, 0 – 0 percent

Mike Webster, 0 – 0 percent

Indiana – District 9

0 of 573 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Liam Dorris, 0 – 0 percent

Brandon Hood, 0 – 0 percent

James O’Gabhann, 0 – 0 percent

Mark Powell, 0 – 0 percent

Andy Ruff, 0 – 0 percent

Iowa – District 1

Abby Finkenauer (i), Uncontested

Iowa – District 2

-Open

Rita Hart, Uncontested

Iowa – District 3

Cindy Axne (i), Uncontested

Iowa – District 4

-Open

J.D. Scholten, Uncontested

Maryland – District 1

0 of 294 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Allison Galbraith, 0 – 0 percent

Mia Mason, 0 – 0 percent

Jennifer Pingley, 0 – 0 percent

Maryland – District 2

0 of 223 precincts – 0 percent

Michael Feldman, 0 – 0 percent

Jake Pretot, 0 – 0 percent

Dutch Ruppersberger (i), 0 – 0 percent

Maryland – District 3

0 of 249 precincts – 0 percent

Joseph Ardito, 0 – 0 percent

John Rea, 0 – 0 percent

John Sarbanes (i), 0 – 0 percent

Maryland – District 4

0 of 246 precincts – 0 percent

Anthony Brown (i), 0 – 0 percent

Shelia Bryant, 0 – 0 percent

Kim Shelton, 0 – 0 percent

Maryland – District 5

0 of 223 precincts – 0 percent

William Devine, 0 – 0 percent

Vanessa Hoffman, 0 – 0 percent

Steny Hoyer (i), 0 – 0 percent

Briana Urbina, 0 – 0 percent

Mckayla Wilkes, 0 – 0 percent

Maryland – District 6

0 of 237 precincts – 0 percent

Maxwell Bero, 0 – 0 percent

David Trone (i), 0 – 0 percent

Maryland – District 7

0 of 312 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Dan Baker, 0 – 0 percent

Alicia Brown, 0 – 0 percent

Jill Carter, 0 – 0 percent

Matko Chullin, 0 – 0 percent

Maya Cummings, 0 – 0 percent

Michael Davidson, 0 – 0 percent

Darryl Gonzalez, 0 – 0 percent

Mark Gosnell, 0 – 0 percent

Dan Hiegel, 0 – 0 percent

Michael Howard, 0 – 0 percent

Jay Jalisi, 0 – 0 percent

Kweisi Mfume, 0 – 0 percent

Adrian Petrus, 0 – 0 percent

Saafir Rabb, 0 – 0 percent

Gary Schuman, 0 – 0 percent

Charles Smith, 0 – 0 percent

Harry Spikes, 0 – 0 percent

Charles Stokes, 0 – 0 percent

Jeff Woodard, 0 – 0 percent

Maryland – District 8

0 of 206 precincts – 0 percent

Marcia Morgan, 0 – 0 percent

Utam Paul, 0 – 0 percent

Jamie Raskin (i), 0 – 0 percent

Lih Young, 0 – 0 percent

Montana – District 1

0 of 669 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Kathleen Williams, 0 – 0 percent

Tom Winter, 0 – 0 percent

New Mexico – District 1

Deb Haaland (i), Uncontested

New Mexico – District 2

Xochitl Torres Small (i), Uncontested

New Mexico – District 3

0 of 665 precincts – 0 percent -Open

John Blair, 0 – 0 percent

Teresa Leger Fernandez, 0 – 0 percent

Laura Montoya, 0 – 0 percent

Valerie Plame, 0 – 0 percent

Joseph Sanchez, 0 – 0 percent

Marco Serna, 0 – 0 percent

Kyle Tisdel, 0 – 0 percent

Pennsylvania – District 1

0 of 347 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Christina Finello, 0 – 0 percent

Skylar Hurwitz, 0 – 0 percent

Pennsylvania – District 2

Brendan Boyle (i), Uncontested

Pennsylvania – District 3

Dwight Evans (i), Uncontested

Pennsylvania – District 4

Madeleine Dean (i), Uncontested

Pennsylvania – District 5

Mary Gay Scanlon (i), Uncontested

Pennsylvania – District 6

Chrissy Houlahan (i), Uncontested

Pennsylvania – District 7

Susan Wild (i), Uncontested

Pennsylvania – District 8

Matt Cartwright (i), Uncontested

Pennsylvania – District 9

0 of 447 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Laura Quick, 0 – 0 percent

Gary Wegman, 0 – 0 percent

Pennsylvania – District 10

0 of 341 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Tom Brier, 0 – 0 percent

Eugene DePasquale, 0 – 0 percent

Pennsylvania – District 11

0 of 316 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Sarah E. Hammond, 0 – 0 percent

Paul Daigle, 0 – 0 percent

Pennsylvania – District 12

-Open

Lee Griffin, Uncontested

Pennsylvania – District 13

-Open

Todd Rowley, Uncontested

Pennsylvania – District 14

-Open

Bill Marx, Uncontested

Pennsylvania – District 15

-Open

Robert Williams, Uncontested

Pennsylvania – District 16

-Open

Kristy Gnibus, Uncontested

Pennsylvania – District 17

Conor Lamb (i), Uncontested

Pennsylvania – District 18

0 of 832 precincts – 0 percent

Mike Doyle (i), 0 – 0 percent

Jerry Dickinson, 0 – 0 percent

