WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published June 8, 2020, The Associated Press reported Mitt Romney was the latest prominent Republican to cast doubt on his support for President Donald Trump’s reelection. The story should have made clear that Romney told The Atlantic in February that he wouldn’t vote for Trump.

