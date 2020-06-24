Home » Government News » Pentagon identifies US Army…

Pentagon identifies US Army soldier who died in Jordan

The Associated Press

June 24, 2020, 8:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has identified a U.S. Army soldier who died Tuesday in Jordan.

The Defense Department announced Wednesday that Spc. Nick Bravo Regules, 20, from Largo, Florida, died Tuesday from a non-combat-related incident. The incident is under investigation.

Regules, 20, was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th ADA Brigade out of Fort Bliss, Texas.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up