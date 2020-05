US-Dem-House-All,100

Idaho – District 1 0 of 467 precincts – 0 percent -Open Staniela Nikolova, 0 – 0 percent Rudy Soto,…

Idaho – District 1

0 of 467 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Staniela Nikolova, 0 – 0 percent

Rudy Soto, 0 – 0 percent

Idaho – District 2

-Open

Aaron Swisher, Uncontested

Oregon – District 1

0 of 245 precincts – 0 percent

Heidi Briones, 0 – 0 percent

Suzanne Bonamici (i), 0 – 0 percent

Ricky Barajas, 0 – 0 percent

Amanda Siebe, 0 – 0 percent

Oregon – District 2

0 of 381 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Jack Howard, 0 – 0 percent

John Holm, 0 – 0 percent

Nick Heuertz, 0 – 0 percent

Alex Spenser, 0 – 0 percent

Chris Vaughn, 0 – 0 percent

Oregon – District 3

0 of 136 precincts – 0 percent

Earl Blumenauer (i), 0 – 0 percent

Charles Barnett, 0 – 0 percent

Dane Wilcox, 0 – 0 percent

Albert Lee, 0 – 0 percent

Matthew Davis, 0 – 0 percent

Oregon – District 4

0 of 285 precincts – 0 percent

Peter DeFazio (i), 0 – 0 percent

Doyle Canning, 0 – 0 percent

Oregon – District 5

0 of 291 precincts – 0 percent

Blair Reynolds, 0 – 0 percent

Kurt Schrader (i), 0 – 0 percent

Mark Gamba, 0 – 0 percent

