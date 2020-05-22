Home » Government News » Biden: 'I should not…

Biden: ‘I should not have been so cavalier’ in comments about African Americans who back Trump

The Associated Press

May 22, 2020, 3:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden: ‘I should not have been so cavalier’ in comments about African Americans who back Trump.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up