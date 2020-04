US-GOP-House-All,100

Ohio – District 1 x-Steve Chabot (i), Uncontested Ohio – District 2 577 of 577 precincts – 100 percent H.…

Ohio – District 1

x-Steve Chabot (i), Uncontested

Ohio – District 2

577 of 577 precincts – 100 percent

H. Robert Harris, 3,224 – 6 percent

x-Brad Wenstrup (i), 52,748 – 94 percent

Ohio – District 3

562 of 562 precincts – 100 percent -Open

Cleophus Dulaney, 1,763 – 14 percent

x-Mark Richardson, 11,249 – 86 percent

Ohio – District 4

x-Jim Jordan (i), Uncontested

Ohio – District 5

x-Bob Latta (i), Uncontested

Ohio – District 6

699 of 699 precincts – 100 percent

x-Bill Johnson (i), 56,047 – 87 percent

Kenneth Morgan, 8,392 – 13 percent

Ohio – District 7

x-Bob Gibbs (i), Uncontested

Ohio – District 8

557 of 557 precincts – 100 percent

x-Warren Davidson (i), 51,689 – 91 percent

Edward Meer, 4,885 – 9 percent

Ohio – District 9

506 of 506 precincts – 100 percent -Open

Charles Barrett, 1,315 – 8 percent

Tim Connors, 1,926 – 11 percent

Timothy Corrigan, 3,703 – 21 percent

x-Rob Weber, 10,451 – 60 percent

Ohio – District 10

528 of 528 precincts – 100 percent

John Anderson, 3,761 – 8 percent

Kathi Flanders, 2,672 – 6 percent

x-Mike Turner (i), 41,311 – 87 percent

Ohio – District 11

592 of 592 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Laverne Gore, 4,489 – 48 percent

Jonah Schulz, 3,864 – 41 percent

Shalira Taylor, 1,013 – 11 percent

Ohio – District 12

606 of 606 precincts – 100 percent

x-Troy Balderson (i), 47,903 – 84 percent

TIm Day, 9,060 – 16 percent

Ohio – District 13

572 of 572 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Christina Hagan, 18,569 – 66 percent

Duane Hennen, 990 – 4 percent

Louis Lyras, 3,368 – 12 percent

Richard Morckel, 707 – 3 percent

Jason Mormando, 355 – 1 percent

Robert Santos, 3,203 – 11 percent

Donald Truex, 963 – 3 percent

Ohio – District 14

594 of 594 precincts – 100 percent

x-David Joyce (i), 41,903 – 83 percent

Mark Pitrone, 8,402 – 17 percent

Ohio – District 15

637 of 637 precincts – 100 percent

Shelby Hunt, 5,400 – 12 percent

x-Steve Stivers (i), 40,439 – 88 percent

Ohio – District 16

x-Anthony Gonzalez (i), Uncontested

