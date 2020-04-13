PP-GOP-Pres-All,100

Wisconsin 148 of 3,937 precincts – 4 percent x-Donald Trump, 35,030 – 98 percent Uninstructed, 586 – 2 percent

Wisconsin

148 of 3,937 precincts – 4 percent

x-Donald Trump, 35,030 – 98 percent

Uninstructed, 586 – 2 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.