PP-Dem-Pres-All,100

Wisconsin 3,937 of 3,937 precincts – 100 percent x-Joe Biden, 581,611 – 63 percent Bernie Sanders, 293,652 – 32 percent…

Wisconsin

3,937 of 3,937 precincts – 100 percent

x-Joe Biden, 581,611 – 63 percent

Bernie Sanders, 293,652 – 32 percent

Elizabeth Warren, 14,055 – 2 percent

Michael Bloomberg, 8,965 – 1 percent

Amy Klobuchar, 6,063 – 1 percent

Tulsi Gabbard, 5,661 – 1 percent

Pete Buttigieg, 4,992 – 1 percent

Uninstructed, 3,551 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang, 3,419 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer, 850 – 0 percent

John Delaney, 534 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet, 485 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick, 313 – 0 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.