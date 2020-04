PP-Dem-Delg-All,100

Alabama – Primary 2,281 of 2,281 precincts – 100 percent 52 of 0 Delegates allocated Joe Biden 44 – 0…

Alabama – Primary

2,281 of 2,281 precincts – 100 percent

52 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 44 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 8 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Alaska – Primary

1 of 1 precincts – 100 percent

15 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 11 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 4 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

Arizona – Primary

1,381 of 1,381 precincts – 100 percent

67 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 39 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 28 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Michael Ellinger 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Henry Hewes 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Arkansas – Primary

2,570 of 2,570 precincts – 100 percent

31 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 17 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 9 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 5 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Mosie Boyd 0 – 0 percent

Steve Bullock 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Kamala Harris 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Joe Sestak 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

California – Primary

19,916 of 20,346 precincts – 98 percent

414 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 221 – 0 percent

Joe Biden 172 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 12 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 9 – 0 percent

Mark Greenstein 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Mosie Boyd 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Michael Ellinger 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Joe Sestak 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Colorado – Primary

2,671 of 3,219 precincts – 83 percent

60 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 25 – 0 percent

Joe Biden 18 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 9 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 8 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Rita Krichevsky 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Robby Wells 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Florida – Primary

5,894 of 5,894 precincts – 100 percent

219 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 162 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 57 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Joe Sestak 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Idaho – Primary

961 of 961 precincts – 100 percent

20 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 11 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 9 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Steve Burke 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Illinois – Primary

10,101 of 10,114 precincts – 99 percent

154 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 94 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 60 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Iowa – Caucus

1,250 of 1,765 precincts – 71 percent

41 of 0 Delegates allocated

Pete Buttigieg 14 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 12 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 8 – 0 percent

Joe Biden 6 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 1 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Others 0 – 0 percent

Maine – Primary

561 of 571 precincts – 98 percent

24 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 11 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 9 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 4 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Massachusetts – Primary

2,171 of 2,173 precincts – 99 percent

91 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 37 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 29 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 25 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

No Preference 0 – 0 percent

Michigan – Primary

4,943 of 4,943 precincts – 100 percent

125 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 73 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 52 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Joe Sestak 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Minnesota – Primary

4,110 of 4,110 precincts – 100 percent

75 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 38 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 27 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 10 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Mississippi – Primary

1,768 of 1,768 precincts – 100 percent

36 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 34 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 2 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Missouri – Primary

3,653 of 3,653 precincts – 100 percent

68 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 44 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 24 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Steve Burke 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Bill Haas 0 – 0 percent

Henry Hewes 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Leonard Steinman 0 – 0 percent

Velma Steinman 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

Robby Wells 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Nevada – Caucus

2,097 of 2,097 precincts – 100 percent

36 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 24 – 0 percent

Joe Biden 9 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 3 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

New Hampshire – Primary

301 of 301 precincts – 100 percent

24 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 9 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 9 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 6 – 0 percent

Mark Greenstein 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Joe Biden 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Mosie Boyd 0 – 0 percent

Steve Bullock 0 – 0 percent

Steve Burke 0 – 0 percent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Jason Dunlap 0 – 0 percent

Michael Ellinger 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Ben Gleiberman 0 – 0 percent

Kamala Harris 0 – 0 percent

Henry Hewes 0 – 0 percent

Tom Koos 0 – 0 percent

Lorenz Kraus 0 – 0 percent

Rita Krichevsky 0 – 0 percent

Raymond Moroz 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Joe Sestak 0 – 0 percent

Sam Sloan 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

David Thistle 0 – 0 percent

Thomas Torgesen 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

Robby Wells 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Total Write-ins 0 – 0 percent

North Carolina – Primary

2,670 of 2,670 precincts – 100 percent

110 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 68 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 37 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 3 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 2 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

No Preference 0 – 0 percent

North Dakota – Caucus

1,000 of 1,000 precincts – 100 percent

14 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 8 – 0 percent

Joe Biden 6 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – Primary

0 of 8,933 precincts – 0 percent

0 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Joe Biden 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

Oklahoma – Primary

1,948 of 1,948 precincts – 100 percent

37 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 21 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 13 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 2 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 1 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

South Carolina – Primary

2,261 of 2,261 precincts – 100 percent

54 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 39 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 15 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Tennessee – Primary

1,962 of 1,962 precincts – 100 percent

64 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 33 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 20 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 10 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 1 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Texas – Primary

5,742 of 5,742 precincts – 100 percent

228 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 111 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 102 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 10 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 5 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Robby Wells 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Utah – Primary

2,610 of 2,610 precincts – 100 percent

29 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 16 – 0 percent

Joe Biden 7 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 3 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 3 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Nathan Bloxham 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Vermont – Primary

275 of 275 precincts – 100 percent

16 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 11 – 0 percent

Joe Biden 5 – 0 percent

Mark Greenstein 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Virginia – Primary

2,581 of 2,581 precincts – 100 percent

99 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 66 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 31 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 2 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Washington – Primary

2,000 of 2,000 precincts – 100 percent

89 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 46 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 43 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Wisconsin – Primary

3,937 of 3,937 precincts – 100 percent

84 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 65 – 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 19 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 percent

Uninstructed 0 – 0 percent

Wyoming – Caucus

0 of 23 precincts – 0 percent

0 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 percent

Joe Biden 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 percent

American Samoa – Caucus

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

6 of 6 Delegates allocated

Michael Bloomberg 4 – 66 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 2 – 33 percent

Northern Mariana Islands – Caucus

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

6 of 6 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 4 – 66 percent

Joe Biden 2 – 33 percent

Democrats Abroad – Primary

0 of 0 precincts – 0 percent

13 of 13 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 9 – 69 percent

Joe Biden 4 – 30 percent

