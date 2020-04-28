Hillary Clinton to endorse Biden later Tuesday

Hillary Clinton will endorse Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy on Tuesday, according to a Democrat with familiar with the plans. Clinton,…

Hillary Clinton will endorse Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy on Tuesday, according to a Democrat with familiar with the plans.

Clinton, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, is expected to announce her support in a virtual town hall with Biden later Tuesday.

The person familiar with the plans spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss strategy.

