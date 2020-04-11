$41M contract awarded for new hangar at Dover AFB

DOVER, Del. (AP) — An approximately $41 million contract has been awarded for the construction of a new aircraft maintenance…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — An approximately $41 million contract has been awarded for the construction of a new aircraft maintenance hangar at Dover Air Force Base. That’s according to a statement Friday from Delaware’s congressional delegation. The contract was awarded to Archer Western Federal JV. The statement says the project project will enable the base to perform maintenance in any weather to its C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, increasing maintenance efficiency rates.

