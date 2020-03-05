US-GOP-Senate-All,100

Alabama
2,281 of 2,281 precincts – 100 percent -Open
Stanley Adair, 6,584 – 1 percent
Bradley Byrne, 178,302 – 25 percent
Arnold Mooney, 7,134 – 1 percent
Roy Moore, 51,248 – 7 percent
Ruth Page Nelson, 7,183 – 1 percent
Jeff Sessions, 226,675 – 32 percent
Tommy Tuberville, 239,173 – 33 percent
Arkansas
x-Tom Cotton (i), Uncontested
North Carolina
2,670 of 2,670 precincts – 100 percent
Larry Holmquist, 57,137 – 7 percent
Sharon Hudson, 54,330 – 7 percent
x-Thom Tillis (i), 606,258 – 78 percent
Paul Wright, 58,566 – 8 percent
Texas
5,685 of 5,685 precincts – 100 percent
Virgil Bierschwale, 20,017 – 1 percent
John Castro, 86,630 – 4 percent
x-John Cornyn (i), 1,469,224 – 76 percent
Dwayne Stovall, 231,274 – 12 percent
Mark Yancey, 118,352 – 6 percent
