US-GOP-Senate-All,100

Alabama

2,281 of 2,281 precincts – 100 percent -Open

Stanley Adair, 6,584 – 1 percent

Bradley Byrne, 178,302 – 25 percent

Arnold Mooney, 7,134 – 1 percent

Roy Moore, 51,248 – 7 percent

Ruth Page Nelson, 7,183 – 1 percent

Jeff Sessions, 226,675 – 32 percent

Tommy Tuberville, 239,173 – 33 percent

Arkansas

x-Tom Cotton (i), Uncontested

North Carolina

2,670 of 2,670 precincts – 100 percent

Larry Holmquist, 57,137 – 7 percent

Sharon Hudson, 54,330 – 7 percent

x-Thom Tillis (i), 606,258 – 78 percent

Paul Wright, 58,566 – 8 percent

Texas

5,685 of 5,685 precincts – 100 percent

Virgil Bierschwale, 20,017 – 1 percent

John Castro, 86,630 – 4 percent

x-John Cornyn (i), 1,469,224 – 76 percent

Dwayne Stovall, 231,274 – 12 percent

Mark Yancey, 118,352 – 6 percent

