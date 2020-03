Illinois 10,101 of 10,114 precincts – 99 percent -Open Casey Chlebek, 26,829 – 6 percent x-Mark Curran, 200,984 – 41…

Illinois

10,101 of 10,114 precincts – 99 percent -Open

Casey Chlebek, 26,829 – 6 percent

x-Mark Curran, 200,984 – 41 percent

Peggy Hubbard, 110,869 – 23 percent

Robert Marshall, 74,425 – 15 percent

Tom Tarter, 71,401 – 15 percent

