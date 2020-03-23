US-GOP-House-All,100

Illinois – District 1 -Open x-Philanise White, Uncontested Illinois – District 2 -Open x-Theresa Raborn, Uncontested Illinois – District 3…

Illinois – District 1

-Open

x-Philanise White, Uncontested

Illinois – District 2

-Open

x-Theresa Raborn, Uncontested

Illinois – District 3

500 of 500 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Mike Fricilone, 9,347 – 58 percent

Arthur Jones, 1,637 – 10 percent

Catherine O’Shea, 5,267 – 32 percent

Illinois – District 4

-Open

x-Christopher Lasky, Uncontested

Illinois – District 5

585 of 585 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Tommy Hanson, 8,640 – 83 percent

Kimball Ladien, 1,711 – 17 percent

Illinois – District 6

640 of 640 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Jeanne Ives, 28,327 – 71 percent

Jay Kinzler, 11,663 – 29 percent

Illinois – District 7

-Open

x-Craig Cameron, Uncontested

Illinois – District 9

-Open

x-Sargis Sangari, Uncontested

Illinois – District 10

-Open

x-Valerie Ramirez Mukherjee, Uncontested

Illinois – District 11

468 of 468 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Rick Laib, 12,041 – 54 percent

Krishna Bansal, 10,297 – 46 percent

Illinois – District 12

x-Mike Bost (i), Uncontested

Illinois – District 13

x-Rodney Davis (i), Uncontested

Illinois – District 14

462 of 462 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Jim Oberweis, 13,187 – 26 percent

Catalina Lauf, 10,365 – 20 percent

James Marter, 5,666 – 11 percent

Ted Gradel, 6,864 – 13 percent

Sue Rezin, 11,720 – 23 percent

Jerry Evans, 2,576 – 5 percent

Anthony Catella, 1,109 – 2 percent

Illinois – District 15

821 of 821 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Mary Miller, 47,834 – 57 percent

Darren Duncan, 18,170 – 22 percent

Kerry Wolff, 12,310 – 15 percent

Chuck Ellington, 6,160 – 7 percent

Illinois – District 16

x-Adam Kinzinger (i), Uncontested

Illinois – District 17

682 of 682 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Esther Joy King, 19,360 – 65 percent

William Fawell, 10,360 – 35 percent

Illinois – District 18

x-Darin LaHood (i), Uncontested

Ohio – District 1

Steve Chabot (i), Uncontested

Ohio – District 2

0 of 577 precincts – 0 percent

H. Robert Harris, 0 – 0 percent

Brad Wenstrup (i), 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 3

0 of 562 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Cleophus Dulaney, 0 – 0 percent

Mark Richardson, 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 4

Jim Jordan (i), Uncontested

Ohio – District 5

Bob Latta (i), Uncontested

Ohio – District 6

0 of 699 precincts – 0 percent

Bill Johnson (i), 0 – 0 percent

Kenneth Morgan, 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 7

Bob Gibbs (i), Uncontested

Ohio – District 8

0 of 557 precincts – 0 percent

Warren Davidson (i), 0 – 0 percent

Edward Meer, 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 9

0 of 506 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Charles Barrett, 0 – 0 percent

Tim Connors, 0 – 0 percent

Timothy Corrigan, 0 – 0 percent

Rob Weber, 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 10

0 of 528 precincts – 0 percent

John Anderson, 0 – 0 percent

Kathi Flanders, 0 – 0 percent

Mike Turner (i), 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 11

0 of 592 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Laverne Gore, 0 – 0 percent

Jonah Schulz, 0 – 0 percent

Shalira Taylor, 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 12

0 of 606 precincts – 0 percent

Troy Balderson (i), 0 – 0 percent

TIm Day, 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 13

0 of 572 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Christina Hagan, 0 – 0 percent

Duane Hennen, 0 – 0 percent

Louis Lyras, 0 – 0 percent

Richard Morckel, 0 – 0 percent

Jason Mormando, 0 – 0 percent

Robert Santos, 0 – 0 percent

Donald Truex, 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 14

0 of 594 precincts – 0 percent

David Joyce (i), 0 – 0 percent

Mark Pitrone, 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 15

0 of 637 precincts – 0 percent

Shelby Hunt, 0 – 0 percent

Steve Stivers (i), 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 16

Anthony Gonzalez (i), Uncontested

