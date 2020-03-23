US-GOP-House-All,100

Illinois – District 1
-Open
x-Philanise White, Uncontested
Illinois – District 2
-Open
x-Theresa Raborn, Uncontested
Illinois – District 3
500 of 500 precincts – 100 percent -Open
x-Mike Fricilone, 9,347 – 58 percent
Arthur Jones, 1,637 – 10 percent
Catherine O’Shea, 5,267 – 32 percent
Illinois – District 4
-Open
x-Christopher Lasky, Uncontested
Illinois – District 5
585 of 585 precincts – 100 percent -Open
x-Tommy Hanson, 8,640 – 83 percent
Kimball Ladien, 1,711 – 17 percent
Illinois – District 6
640 of 640 precincts – 100 percent -Open
x-Jeanne Ives, 28,327 – 71 percent
Jay Kinzler, 11,663 – 29 percent
Illinois – District 7
-Open
x-Craig Cameron, Uncontested
Illinois – District 9
-Open
x-Sargis Sangari, Uncontested
Illinois – District 10
-Open
x-Valerie Ramirez Mukherjee, Uncontested
Illinois – District 11
468 of 468 precincts – 100 percent -Open
x-Rick Laib, 12,041 – 54 percent
Krishna Bansal, 10,297 – 46 percent
Illinois – District 12
x-Mike Bost (i), Uncontested
Illinois – District 13
x-Rodney Davis (i), Uncontested
Illinois – District 14
462 of 462 precincts – 100 percent -Open
x-Jim Oberweis, 13,187 – 26 percent
Catalina Lauf, 10,365 – 20 percent
James Marter, 5,666 – 11 percent
Ted Gradel, 6,864 – 13 percent
Sue Rezin, 11,720 – 23 percent
Jerry Evans, 2,576 – 5 percent
Anthony Catella, 1,109 – 2 percent
Illinois – District 15
821 of 821 precincts – 100 percent -Open
x-Mary Miller, 47,834 – 57 percent
Darren Duncan, 18,170 – 22 percent
Kerry Wolff, 12,310 – 15 percent
Chuck Ellington, 6,160 – 7 percent
Illinois – District 16
x-Adam Kinzinger (i), Uncontested
Illinois – District 17
682 of 682 precincts – 100 percent -Open
x-Esther Joy King, 19,360 – 65 percent
William Fawell, 10,360 – 35 percent
Illinois – District 18
x-Darin LaHood (i), Uncontested
Ohio – District 1
Steve Chabot (i), Uncontested
Ohio – District 2
0 of 577 precincts – 0 percent
H. Robert Harris, 0 – 0 percent
Brad Wenstrup (i), 0 – 0 percent
Ohio – District 3
0 of 562 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Cleophus Dulaney, 0 – 0 percent
Mark Richardson, 0 – 0 percent
Ohio – District 4
Jim Jordan (i), Uncontested
Ohio – District 5
Bob Latta (i), Uncontested
Ohio – District 6
0 of 699 precincts – 0 percent
Bill Johnson (i), 0 – 0 percent
Kenneth Morgan, 0 – 0 percent
Ohio – District 7
Bob Gibbs (i), Uncontested
Ohio – District 8
0 of 557 precincts – 0 percent
Warren Davidson (i), 0 – 0 percent
Edward Meer, 0 – 0 percent
Ohio – District 9
0 of 506 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Charles Barrett, 0 – 0 percent
Tim Connors, 0 – 0 percent
Timothy Corrigan, 0 – 0 percent
Rob Weber, 0 – 0 percent
Ohio – District 10
0 of 528 precincts – 0 percent
John Anderson, 0 – 0 percent
Kathi Flanders, 0 – 0 percent
Mike Turner (i), 0 – 0 percent
Ohio – District 11
0 of 592 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Laverne Gore, 0 – 0 percent
Jonah Schulz, 0 – 0 percent
Shalira Taylor, 0 – 0 percent
Ohio – District 12
0 of 606 precincts – 0 percent
Troy Balderson (i), 0 – 0 percent
TIm Day, 0 – 0 percent
Ohio – District 13
0 of 572 precincts – 0 percent -Open
Christina Hagan, 0 – 0 percent
Duane Hennen, 0 – 0 percent
Louis Lyras, 0 – 0 percent
Richard Morckel, 0 – 0 percent
Jason Mormando, 0 – 0 percent
Robert Santos, 0 – 0 percent
Donald Truex, 0 – 0 percent
Ohio – District 14
0 of 594 precincts – 0 percent
David Joyce (i), 0 – 0 percent
Mark Pitrone, 0 – 0 percent
Ohio – District 15
0 of 637 precincts – 0 percent
Shelby Hunt, 0 – 0 percent
Steve Stivers (i), 0 – 0 percent
Ohio – District 16
Anthony Gonzalez (i), Uncontested
