US-GOP-House-All,100

The Associated Press

March 10, 2020, 12:04 AM

Mississippi – District 2

0 of 504 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Thomas Carey, 0 – 0 percent

Brian Flowers, 0 – 0 percent

B.C. Hammond, 0 – 0 percent

Mississippi – District 3

0 of 502 precincts – 0 percent

Michael Guest (i), 0 – 0 percent

James Tulp, 0 – 0 percent

Mississippi – District 4

0 of 344 precincts – 0 percent

Carl Boyanton, 0 – 0 percent

Robert Deming, 0 – 0 percent

Samuel Hickman, 0 – 0 percent

Steven Palazzo (i), 0 – 0 percent

