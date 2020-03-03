Home » Government News » US-GOP-Gov-All,100

US-GOP-Gov-All,100

The Associated Press

March 3, 2020, 6:42 PM

North Carolina

0 of 2,670 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Dan Forest, 0 – 0 percent

Holly Grange, 0 – 0 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up