US-Dem-House-All,100

Illinois – District 1 0 of 609 precincts – 0 percent Bobby Rush (i), 0 – 0 percent Ameena Matthews,…

Illinois – District 1

0 of 609 precincts – 0 percent

Bobby Rush (i), 0 – 0 percent

Ameena Matthews, 0 – 0 percent

Robert Emmons, 0 – 0 percent

Sarah Gad, 0 – 0 percent

Illinois – District 2

0 of 523 precincts – 0 percent

Robin Kelly (i), 0 – 0 percent

Marcus Lewis, 0 – 0 percent

Illinois – District 3

0 of 500 precincts – 0 percent

Rush Darwish, 0 – 0 percent

Dan Lipinski (i), 0 – 0 percent

Marie Newman, 0 – 0 percent

Charles Hughes, 0 – 0 percent

Illinois – District 4

Chuy Garcia (i), Uncontested

Illinois – District 5

0 of 585 precincts – 0 percent

Mike Quigley (i), 0 – 0 percent

Brian Burns, 0 – 0 percent

Illinois – District 6

Sean Casten (i), Uncontested

Illinois – District 7

0 of 597 precincts – 0 percent

Danny Davis (i), 0 – 0 percent

Kina Collins, 0 – 0 percent

Anthony Clark, 0 – 0 percent

Kristine Schanbacher, 0 – 0 percent

Illinois – District 8

0 of 475 precincts – 0 percent

Raja Krishnamoorthi (i), 0 – 0 percent

William Olson, 0 – 0 percent

Inam Hussain, 0 – 0 percent

Illinois – District 9

Jan Schakowsky (i), Uncontested

Illinois – District 10

Brad Schneider (i), Uncontested

Illinois – District 11

0 of 468 precincts – 0 percent

Rachel Ventura, 0 – 0 percent

Bill Foster (i), 0 – 0 percent

Illinois – District 12

0 of 649 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Raymond Lenzi, 0 – 0 percent

Joel Funk, 0 – 0 percent

Illinois – District 13

0 of 602 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, 0 – 0 percent

Stefanie Smith, 0 – 0 percent

Illinois – District 14

Lauren Underwood (i), Uncontested

Illinois – District 15

0 of 821 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Craig Morton, 0 – 0 percent

Kevin Gaither, 0 – 0 percent

Erika Weaver, 0 – 0 percent

John Hursey, 0 – 0 percent

Illinois – District 16

-Open

Dani Brzozowski, Uncontested

Illinois – District 17

Cheri Bustos (i), Uncontested

Ohio – District 1

0 of 513 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Nikki Foster, 0 – 0 percent

Kate Schroder, 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 2

-Open

Jaime Castle, Uncontested

Ohio – District 3

0 of 562 precincts – 0 percent

Joyce Beatty (i), 0 – 0 percent

Morgan Harper, 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 4

0 of 582 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Shannon Freshour, 0 – 0 percent

Mike Larsen, 0 – 0 percent

Jeffrey Sites, 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 5

0 of 585 precincts – 0 percent -Open

M. Xavier Carrigan, 0 – 0 percent

Gene Redinger, 0 – 0 percent

Nick Rubando, 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 6

-Open

Shawna Roberts, Uncontested

Ohio – District 8

0 of 557 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Vanessa Enoch, 0 – 0 percent

Matt Guyette, 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 9

0 of 506 precincts – 0 percent

Marcy Kaptur (i), 0 – 0 percent

Peter Rosewicz, 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 10

0 of 528 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Eric Moyer, 0 – 0 percent

Desiree Tims, 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 11

0 of 592 precincts – 0 percent

James Bell, 0 – 0 percent

Marcia Fudge (i), 0 – 0 percent

Michael Hood, 0 – 0 percent

Tariq Shabazz, 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 12

0 of 606 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Jenny Bell, 0 – 0 percent

Alaina Shearer, 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 13

Tim Ryan (i), Uncontested

Ohio – District 14

-Open

Hillary O’Connor Mueri, Uncontested

Ohio – District 15

0 of 637 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Daniel Kilgore, 0 – 0 percent

Joel Newby, 0 – 0 percent

Ohio – District 16

0 of 518 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Aaron Godfrey, 0 – 0 percent

Ronald Karpus, 0 – 0 percent

