PP-Dem-Pres-All,100

South Carolina

2,261 of 2,261 precincts – 100 percent

x-Joe Biden, 256,047 – 48 percent

Bernie Sanders, 105,197 – 20 percent

Tom Steyer, 59,893 – 11 percent

Pete Buttigieg, 43,606 – 8 percent

Elizabeth Warren, 37,346 – 7 percent

Amy Klobuchar, 16,677 – 3 percent

Tulsi Gabbard, 6,754 – 1 percent

Andrew Yang, 1,045 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet, 753 – 0 percent

Cory Booker, 643 – 0 percent

John Delaney, 345 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick, 275 – 0 percent

