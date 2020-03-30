Home » Government News » Meadows resigns House seat,…

Meadows resigns House seat, starts at White House on Tuesday

The Associated Press

March 30, 2020, 1:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Mark Meadows is resigning his congressional seat effective 5 p.m. Monday as he assumes the post of White House chief of staff.

Meadows will officially take over the White House post Tuesday.

Even while he held his House seat these last several weeks, the North Carolina Republican has been the de facto chief of staff. Meadows represented Trump in Senate negotiations on the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package to lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and he has been a regular presence in the White House in recent weeks.

Meadows is Trump’s fourth chief of staff, taking over for Mick Mulvaney, who served as the acting chief of staff since January 2019.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up