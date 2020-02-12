PP-GOP-Pres-All,100

New Hampshire
301 of 301 precincts – 100 percent
x-Donald Trump, 129,696 – 86 percent
Bill Weld, 13,787 – 9 percent
Total Write-ins, 4,207 – 3 percent
Mary Maxwell, 926 – 1 percent
Joe Walsh, 823 – 1 percent
Eric Merrill, 512 – 0 percent
William Murphy, 450 – 0 percent
Matthew Matern, 262 – 0 percent
Stephen Comley, 206 – 0 percent
Roque De La Fuente, 146 – 0 percent
Rick Kraft, 117 – 0 percent
Juan Payne, 83 – 0 percent
Robert Ardini, 74 – 0 percent
President Boddie, 68 – 0 percent
Larry Horn, 66 – 0 percent
Bob Ely, 65 – 0 percent
Star Locke, 64 – 0 percent
Zoltan Istvan, 50 – 0 percent
