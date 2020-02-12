PP-GOP-Pres-All,100

New Hampshire 301 of 301 precincts – 100 percent x-Donald Trump, 129,696 – 86 percent Bill Weld, 13,787 – 9…

New Hampshire

301 of 301 precincts – 100 percent

x-Donald Trump, 129,696 – 86 percent

Bill Weld, 13,787 – 9 percent

Total Write-ins, 4,207 – 3 percent

Mary Maxwell, 926 – 1 percent

Joe Walsh, 823 – 1 percent

Eric Merrill, 512 – 0 percent

William Murphy, 450 – 0 percent

Matthew Matern, 262 – 0 percent

Stephen Comley, 206 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente, 146 – 0 percent

Rick Kraft, 117 – 0 percent

Juan Payne, 83 – 0 percent

Robert Ardini, 74 – 0 percent

President Boddie, 68 – 0 percent

Larry Horn, 66 – 0 percent

Bob Ely, 65 – 0 percent

Star Locke, 64 – 0 percent

Zoltan Istvan, 50 – 0 percent

