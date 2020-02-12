PP-GOP-Delg-All,100

Iowa – Caucus
1,765 of 1,765 precincts – 100 percent
40 of 0 Delegates allocated
Donald Trump 39 – 0 percent
Bill Weld 1 – 0 percent
Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent
Others 0 – 0 percent
New Hampshire – Primary
287 of 301 precincts – 95 percent
22 of 0 Delegates allocated
Donald Trump 22 – 0 percent
Roque De La Fuente 0 – 0 percent
Robert Ardini 0 – 0 percent
President Boddie 0 – 0 percent
Stephen Comley 0 – 0 percent
Bob Ely 0 – 0 percent
Larry Horn 0 – 0 percent
Zoltan Istvan 0 – 0 percent
Rick Kraft 0 – 0 percent
Star Locke 0 – 0 percent
Matthew Matern 0 – 0 percent
Mary Maxwell 0 – 0 percent
Eric Merrill 0 – 0 percent
William Murphy 0 – 0 percent
Juan Payne 0 – 0 percent
Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent
Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent
Total Write-ins 0 – 0 percent
