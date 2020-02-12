PP-GOP-Delg-All,100

Iowa – Caucus 1,765 of 1,765 precincts – 100 percent 40 of 0 Delegates allocated Donald Trump 39 – 0…

Iowa – Caucus

1,765 of 1,765 precincts – 100 percent

40 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 39 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 1 – 0 percent

Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent

Others 0 – 0 percent

New Hampshire – Primary

287 of 301 precincts – 95 percent

22 of 0 Delegates allocated

Donald Trump 22 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente 0 – 0 percent

Robert Ardini 0 – 0 percent

President Boddie 0 – 0 percent

Stephen Comley 0 – 0 percent

Bob Ely 0 – 0 percent

Larry Horn 0 – 0 percent

Zoltan Istvan 0 – 0 percent

Rick Kraft 0 – 0 percent

Star Locke 0 – 0 percent

Matthew Matern 0 – 0 percent

Mary Maxwell 0 – 0 percent

Eric Merrill 0 – 0 percent

William Murphy 0 – 0 percent

Juan Payne 0 – 0 percent

Joe Walsh 0 – 0 percent

Bill Weld 0 – 0 percent

Total Write-ins 0 – 0 percent

