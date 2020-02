PP-Dem-Pres-All,100

New Hampshire 301 of 301 precincts – 100 percent x-Bernie Sanders, 76,324 – 26 percent Pete Buttigieg, 72,457 – 24…

New Hampshire

301 of 301 precincts – 100 percent

x-Bernie Sanders, 76,324 – 26 percent

Pete Buttigieg, 72,457 – 24 percent

Amy Klobuchar, 58,796 – 20 percent

Elizabeth Warren, 27,387 – 9 percent

Joe Biden, 24,921 – 8 percent

Tom Steyer, 10,727 – 4 percent

Tulsi Gabbard, 9,655 – 3 percent

Andrew Yang, 8,315 – 3 percent

Total Write-ins, 4,449 – 1 percent

Deval Patrick, 1,266 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet, 963 – 0 percent

Cory Booker, 155 – 0 percent

Joe Sestak, 143 – 0 percent

Kamala Harris, 104 – 0 percent

Marianne Williamson, 95 – 0 percent

Steve Burke, 85 – 0 percent

John Delaney, 82 – 0 percent

Julian Castro, 81 – 0 percent

Robby Wells, 81 – 0 percent

Tom Koos, 70 – 0 percent

Michael Ellinger, 65 – 0 percent

Steve Bullock, 63 – 0 percent

Henry Hewes, 54 – 0 percent

David Thistle, 53 – 0 percent

Sam Sloan, 33 – 0 percent

Mosie Boyd, 32 – 0 percent

Ben Gleiberman, 31 – 0 percent

Thomas Torgesen, 30 – 0 percent

Mark Greenstein, 29 – 0 percent

Rita Krichevsky, 23 – 0 percent

Lorenz Kraus, 21 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente III, 12 – 0 percent

Jason Dunlap, 11 – 0 percent

Raymond Moroz, 9 – 0 percent

