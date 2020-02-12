Sanders edges Buttigieg in NH, giving Dems 2 front-runners

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s presidential primary, edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first…

Election_2020_New_Hampshire_Primary_68307 Samantha Murch accompanied by her two boys Alexander, 8, center, and Jacob, 11, left, votes in the New Hampshire primary at Bishop O'Neill Youth Center, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Residents arrive to vote in the New Hampshire primary at Bishop O'Neill Youth Center, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Election_2020_New_Hampshire_Primary_19076 Residents vote in the New Hampshire primary at Bishop O'Neill Youth Center, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) A supporters of Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg holds up a "PETE 2020" campaign sign at a primary night election rally in Nashua, N.H., Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Cornel West meets with supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at a primary night election rally in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg cheer at a primary night election rally at Nashua Community College, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Nashua, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., cheer as the polls close at a primary night election rally in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg meets with voters outside a polling place before they cast their ballots in a primary election, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Election_2020_Elizabeth_Warren_76348 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to a supporter at a primary election night rally, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) APTOPIX_Election_2020_Bernie_Sanders_04961 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to supporters at a primary night election rally in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg arrives to speak to supporters at a primary night election rally in Nashua, N.H., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accompanied by his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders, arrives to speak to supporters at a primary night election rally in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Election_2020_Bernie_Sanders_67069 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., greets supporters at a primary night election rally in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg arrives to speak to supporters at a primary night election rally at Nashua Community College, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Nashua, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Christian Battaglia, of Chesterfield, N.H., sits down while filling out his ballot at the Chesterfield, N.H., Polling Station inside the Town Hall during the New Hampshire presidential primary elections, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) AP_VoteCast_Issues_New_Hampshire_68365 New Hampshire's Democratic voters identify the issue they see as most important in the country today, according to AP VoteCast.; AP_VoteCast_Political_System_New_Hampshire_20832 As voters in New Hampshire decided on a candidate to support, AP VoteCast measured whether change in Washington or a return to the way things were was more important.; AP_VoteCast_Nominee_New_Hampshire_72439 AP VoteCast measures what qualities New Hampshire's Democratic caucus-goers consider most important in a Democratic nominee for president.; AP_VoteCast_Ideology_New_Hampshire_44662 AP VoteCast shows the ideological breakdown of New Hampshire's Democratic voters.; Election_2020_Elizabeth_Warren_74805 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., waves to supporters as she leaves the stage after a primary election night rally, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Nashua, N.H. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes) Election_2020_Pete_Buttigieg_23717 Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters at a primary night election rally at Nashua Community College, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Nashua, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Election_2020_Pete_Buttigieg_02202 Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg arrives to speak to supporters at a primary night election rally at Nashua Community College, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Nashua, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) APTOPIX_Election_2020_Bernie_Sanders_69016 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders, arrives to speak to supporters at a primary night election rally in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Election_2020_Pete_Buttigieg_23646 Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters at a primary night election rally at Nashua Community College, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Nashua, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., stands on stage with his wife Jane Sanders, left, after speaking at a campaign stop at the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Durham, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Election_2020_Pete_Buttigieg_05938 Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg pauses as he speaks to supporters at a primary night election rally in Nashua, N.H., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Exeter, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Election_2020_Pete_Buttigieg_53041 Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg arrives to speak to supporters at a primary night election rally at Nashua Community College, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Nashua, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth, D-Mass., speaks at a town hall campaign event, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Portsmouth, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Durham, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Julian Casablancas, lead singer of The Strokes, center, performs after Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign stop at the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Durham, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., kisses his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders, as he speaks to supporters at a primary night election rally in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters at a primary night election rally at Nashua Community College, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Nashua, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Richard Mellon and Tom Duston hold up signs for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., outside the Chesterfield, N.H., Town Hall during the New Hampshire presidential primary elections, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., left, greets people outside a New Hampshire primary polling location, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer) APTOPIX_Election_2020_New_Hampshire_Primary_39611 Voting precinct workers take a group photograph together before opening their doors for the New Hampshire Primary at Parker-Varney Elementary School, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) ( 1 /36) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s presidential primary, edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first clear victory in the Democratic Party’s chaotic 2020 nomination fight.

In his Tuesday night win, the 78-year-old Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, beat back a strong challenge from the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. The dueling Democrats represent different generations, see divergent paths to the nomination and embrace conflicting visions of America’s future.

As Sanders and Buttigieg celebrated, Amy Klobuchar scored an unexpected third-place finish that gives her a road out of New Hampshire as the primary season moves on to the string of state-by-state contests that lie ahead.

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden posted disappointing fourth and fifth place finishes respectively and were on track to finish with zero delegates from the state.

The New Hampshire vote gives new clarity to a Democratic contest shaping up to be a battle between two men separated by four decades in age and clashing political ideologies. Sanders is a leading progressive voice, having spent decades demanding substantial government intervention in health care and other sectors of the economy. Buttigieg has pressed for more incremental change, preferring to give Americans the option of retaining their private health insurance while appealing to Republicans and independents who may be dissatisfied with Trump.

Their disparate temperaments were on display Tuesday as they spoke before cheering supporters.

“We are gonna win because we have the agenda that speaks to the needs of working people across this country,” Sanders declared. “This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.”

Buttigieg struck an optimistic tone: “Thanks to you, a campaign that some said shouldn’t be here at all has shown that we are here to stay.”

Both men have strength heading into the next phase of the campaign, yet they face very different political challenges.

While Warren made clear she will remain in the race, Sanders, well-financed and with an ardent army of supporters, has cemented his status as the clear leader of the progressive wing of the party.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg must prove he can attract support from voters of color who are critical to winning the nomination. And unlike Sanders, he still has multiple rivals in his own ideological wing of the party to contend with. They include Klobuchar, whose standout debate performance led to a late surge in New Hampshire and a growing national following. While deeply wounded, Biden promises strength in upcoming South Carolina. And though former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg was not on Tuesday’s ballot, he looms next month when the contest reaches states offering hundreds of delegates.

After a chaotic beginning to primary voting last week in Iowa, Democrats hoped New Hampshire would help give shape to their urgent quest to pick someone to take on Trump in November. At least two candidates dropped out in the wake of weak finishes Tuesday night: moderate Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and political newcomer Andrew Yang, who attracted a small but loyal following over the past year and was one of just three candidates of color left in the race.

The struggling candidates still in the race sought to minimize the latest results.

Warren, who spent months as a Democratic front-runner, offered an optimistic outlook as she faced cheering supporters: “Our campaign is built for the long haul, and we are just getting started.”

Having already predicted he would “take a hit” in New Hampshire after a distant fourth-place finish in Iowa, Biden essentially ceded the state. He traveled to South Carolina Tuesday as he bet his candidacy on a strong showing there later this month boosted by support from black voters.

Still, history suggests that the first-in-the-nation primary will have enormous influence shaping the 2020 race. In the modern era, no Democrat has ever become the party’s general election nominee without finishing first or second in New Hampshire.

Sanders and Buttigieg were on track to win the same number of New Hampshire delegates with most of the vote tallied, with Klobuchar a few behind. Warren, Biden and the rest of the field were shut out, failing to reach the 15% threshold needed for delegates.

The AP allocated nine delegates each to Sanders and Buttigieg and six to Klobuchar.

The action was on the Democratic side, but Trump easily won New Hampshire’s Republican primary. He was facing token opposition from former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

With most of the vote in, Trump already had amassed more votes in the New Hampshire primary than any incumbent president in history. His vote share was approaching the modern historical high for an incumbent president, 86.43% set by Ronald Reagan in 1984. Weld received about 9% of the vote of New Hampshire Republicans.

The political spotlight quickly shifts to Nevada, where Democrats will hold caucuses on Feb. 22. But several candidates, including Warren and Sanders, plan to visit other states in the coming days that vote on Super Tuesday, signaling they are in the race for the long haul.

Peoples reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Seth Borenstein and Zeke Miller in Washington, Will Weissert, Holly Ramer and Thomas Beaumont contributed from New Hampshire.

