AP Delegate Count,100

DEMOCRATIC ———-Changes———- Total ElecDay 7days 30days Sanders 35 +14 +14 +35 Buttigieg 24 +2 +2 +24 Biden 10 +4 +4…

DEMOCRATIC

———-Changes———-

Total ElecDay 7days 30days

Sanders 35 +14 +14 +35

Buttigieg 24 +2 +2 +24

Biden 10 +4 +4 +10

Warren 8 0 0 +8

Klobuchar 7 0 0 +7

Bennet 0 0 0 0

Bloomberg 0 0 0 0

Booker 0 0 0 0

Boyd 0 0 0 0

Bullock 0 0 0 0

Burke 0 0 0 0

Castro 0 0 0 0

De La Fuente II 0 0 0 0

Delaney 0 0 0 0

Dunlap 0 0 0 0

Ellinger 0 0 0 0

Gabbard 0 0 0 0

Gleiberman 0 0 0 0

Greenstein 0 0 0 0

Harris 0 0 0 0

Hewes 0 0 0 0

Koos 0 0 0 0

Kraus 0 0 0 0

Krichevsky 0 0 0 0

Moroz 0 0 0 0

Patrick 0 0 0 0

Sestak 0 0 0 0

Sloan 0 0 0 0

Steyer 0 0 0 0

Thistle 0 0 0 0

Torgesen 0 0 0 0

Uncommitted 0 0 0 0

Wells 0 0 0 0

Williamson 0 0 0 0

Yang 0 0 0 0

Others 0 0 0 0

Total Write-ins 0 0 0 0

Needed to nominate..: 1,990

Total Delegate votes: 3,979

Chosen thus far…..: 84

Yet to be chosen….: 3,895

REPUBLICAN

———-Changes———-

Total ElecDay 7days 30days

Trump 86 +25 +25 +86

Weld 1 0 0 +1

Ardini 0 0 0 0

Boddie 0 0 0 0

Comley 0 0 0 0

De La Fuente 0 0 0 0

Ely 0 0 0 0

Horn 0 0 0 0

Istvan 0 0 0 0

Kraft 0 0 0 0

Locke 0 0 0 0

Matern 0 0 0 0

Maxwell 0 0 0 0

Merrill 0 0 0 0

Murphy 0 0 0 0

Payne 0 0 0 0

Walsh 0 0 0 0

Others 0 0 0 0

Total Write-ins 0 0 0 0

Needed to nominate..: 1,276

Total Delegate votes: 2,550

Chosen thus far…..: 87

Yet to be chosen….: 2,463

