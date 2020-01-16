Home » Government News » Correction: Trump-Impeachment-Managers-Glance story

Correction: Trump-Impeachment-Managers-Glance story

The Associated Press

January 16, 2020, 12:46 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story January 15, 2020, about the seven House lawmakers chosen to prosecute the House’s impeachment case at the Senate trial of President Donald Trump, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Rep. Zoe Lofgren was a House Judiciary Committee staffer during the impeachment inquiry against President Richard Nixon. Lofgren worked for a Democratic congressman who was on the committee at that time.

