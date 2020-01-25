Home » Government News » Defense Department: Soldier dies…

Defense Department: Soldier dies in accident in Syria

The Associated Press

January 25, 2020, 8:17 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 22-year-old soldier from North Carolina has died in a rollover accident in Syria, the Defense Department said Saturday.

Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, of Wilmington, died Friday in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, while conducting route-clearing operations, the department said. The incident is under investigation.

Moore was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, Knightdale, North Carolina

According to military officials, about 750 U.S. troops are in eastern Syria.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up