Global markets up…FED expected to keep rates the same

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets rose today following reports President Donald Trump’s advisers were preparing for a possible delay in a weekend tariff hike on Chinese goods. London and Frankfurt rose in early trading while Shanghai and Hong Kong closed higher. Tokyo declined. Wall street is expected to open higher, with Dow and S&P futures both 0.1% higher. Both declined 0.1% on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is set to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged today and will likely signal that it expects rates to remain low well into next year despite a robust job market.

That suggests that even if growth remains steady and hiring continues at a solid pace, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials are prepared to hold off on a rate hike, unless inflation were to rise rapidly.

PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister is expected to unveil proposals on pension reforms that might calm tensions on the seventh straight day of a crippling transport strike. Hundreds of thousands of angry protesters have marched through French cities. Authorities in Paris measured around 285 miles of traffic jams today. All but two of the city’s metro lines are closed. Commuters also used means other than cars to get to work, such as shared bikes and scooters. Many French commuters still express support for the strikes despite the chaos, owing to fears their pensions will shrink under President Emmanuel Macron’s plan.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco started trading today for the first time ever on the Saudi stock exchange. Aramco had a mammoth $25.6 billion initial public offering that set the record as the biggest in history. At the opening of trading on today in Riyadh, its stock price rose 10% — the daily regulatory cap limit — hitting 35.2 Saudi riyals per share, or what is $9.39. At that price, Aramco is the world’s most valuable listed company at $1.88 trillion.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Baseball is going swoosh. The Nike logo will be on the upper right chest of Major League Baseball jerseys next season. It’s a far more prominent position than the Majestic Athletic logo worn previously on sleeves. A 10-year agreement announced last January replaced a deal announced in December 2016 for Under Armour to take over from Majestic. Majestic had manufactured MLB batting practice jerseys since 1982 and had been the exclusive supplier of game uniforms since 2005.

