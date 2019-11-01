What do 2020 Democrats say about California fires? Not much.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Democratic presidential candidates have been avoiding California as the state battles twin disasters of wildfires…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Democratic presidential candidates have been avoiding California as the state battles twin disasters of wildfires and mass power blackouts.

In a field of nearly 20 candidates, no one has traveled to California to visit residents displaced from their homes or commend first responders who are working around the clock. That includes California Sen. Kamala Harris.

It’s a sign that the state remains a low priority for most candidates compared to early voting states like Iowa and South Carolina. California will award more than 400 delegates on Super Tuesday.

Former California Gov. Jerry Brown says he’d like to see the candidates talking more about forest management and upgrading utility infrastructure.

Sen. Bernie Sanders rolled out his climate plan this summer in a Northern California town devastated by wildfire last year.

