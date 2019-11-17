Patrick refuses to disavow PAC money in Dem presidential bid

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick says he will not discourage potential support from political committees…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick says he will not discourage potential support from political committees raising huge sums from undisclosed donors for his campaign.

The former Massachusetts governor told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that while “I’m not crazy about super PACs” he wouldn’t disavow their support because he’s doing “catch up” in the 2020 race.

Patrick launched his presidential bid last week, joining an already crowded Democratic field less than three months before the primary voting officially begins.

So-called super PACs can raise unlimited sums and do not have to disclose their donors, and Patrick said that was his only concern with their involvement in his campaign.

He says that “if there is going to be super PAC money that supports me, the sources of that should be disclosed.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.