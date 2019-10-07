Warren aims to build appeal in Republican strongholds

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Elizabeth Warren has proven she’s popular in Democratic strongholds, perhaps most memorably when she filled…

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Elizabeth Warren has proven she’s popular in Democratic strongholds, perhaps most memorably when she filled New York’s Washington Square Park last month.

But as she’s rising in the polls and sitting on a fresh pile of campaign cash, Warren is also frequently hitting places where she might be less welcome.

That includes Nevada’s capital, a conservative area with a proud cowboy streak that’s a seven-hour drive from the glitz of Democrat-friendly Las Vegas.

These trips test whether the progressive message that has fueled Warren’s rise can resonate in all regions.

It’s an important hurdle for Warren to clear to prove that, if she were to become the Democratic nominee, she could win back voters in areas that sided with President Donald Trump in 2016.

