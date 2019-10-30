Political gadfly is 1st to officially sign up for NH primary

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — It was a few years back when political gadfly named Mark Stewart Greenstein jumped into the…

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — It was a few years back when political gadfly named Mark Stewart Greenstein jumped into the Connecticut River to attract attention to his entry in New Hampshire’s 2016 Democratic presidential primary.

The West Hartford, Connecticut, man who got 29 votes, according to state records, is at it once more. He’s the first candidate to sign up for the Feb. 11 primary, the second contest on the 2020 election calendar.

Greenstein handed over a stack of 20 $50 bills in the secretary state’s office Wednesday, moments after the filing period officially opened. He says his goal is generate momentum for a new party called EPIC, which stands for Every Politically Independent Citizen.

The New Hampshire primary typically attracts dozens of candidates due to the ease of getting on the ballot.

