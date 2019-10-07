Democrat Amy Klobuchar raises $4.8M for presidential bid

Amy Klobuchar said Monday that she raised $4.8 million in the third quarter for her 2020 presidential campaign, a total…

Amy Klobuchar said Monday that she raised $4.8 million in the third quarter for her 2020 presidential campaign, a total that places the Minnesota senator in the middle of the Democratic field in fundraising for the third straight quarter.

Klobuchar has raised more than some rivals but less than top-tier candidates such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, who raised $25.3 million last quarter, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who raised $24.6 million.

Klobuchar said during a stop in New Hampshire on Sunday that she’s been careful about how the campaign spends money and “we have money in the bank.” The campaign, which announced its total ahead of the Oct. 15 filing deadline, did not disclose how much cash it has on hand.

“We feel good about our number,” Klobuchar said. “I’m staying in this race till the end.”

She began airing her first TV ads in Iowa and New Hampshire last week. The ads feature Klobuchar’s closing remarks from last month’s Democratic presidential debate, in which the moderate Democrat described herself as someone who tells the truth and doesn’t make promises she can’t keep.

“I don’t want to be president for half of America. I want to be president for all of America,” she says.

Klobuchar will participate in next week’s debate in Ohio, where the requirements for candidates to make the stage are the same as last month.

But she has not yet qualified for the November debate, when the Democratic National Committee has set tougher thresholds for candidates to qualify.

Klobuchar’s campaign says she has met the minimum threshold for the number of unique donors, which the DNC set at 165,000. She still must meet the threshold for polling, which requires candidates to receive 3% in at least four national or early state polls, or 5% in two early state polls.

Klobuchar raised $5.2 million in the first quarter and nearly $4 million in the second quarter.

___

Associated Press writer Hunter Woodall contributed to this report from Manchester, N.H.

