9 Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear at LGBTQ forum

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nine Democratic presidential candidates are taking a detour from a 2020 campaign newly roiled by the…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nine Democratic presidential candidates are taking a detour from a 2020 campaign newly roiled by the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump to make a play for support within a key party constituency: LGBTQ voters.

Leading candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren will be joined Thursday in Los Angeles by seven other 2020 contenders at a televised forum devoted to LGBTQ issues, hosted by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and broadcast partner CNN.

The foundation said in a statement that “2020 provides us the starkest choice in American history: to elect a pro-equality champion as president or to face four more years of a Trump-Pence administration that has attacked LGBTQ people at every opportunity.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.